Lakes Limestone Trade Down in October

Shipments of limestone on the Great Lakes totaled 3.3 million tons in October, a decrease of 13.1 percent compared to a year ago. Limestone cargos were also below the month’s 5-year average by 9.6 percent.



The Lake Carriers' Association, the U.S.-flag Great Lakes fleet trade group, today announced thatl loadings from U.S. quarries totaled 2.7 million tons, a decrease of 8.4 percent. Shipments from Canadian quarries totaled 587,069 tons, a decrease of 29.7 percent. Year-to-date the limestone trade stands at 24.2 million tons, a slight decrease compared to 2023. Loadings from Michigan and Ohio quarries total 19.5 million tons, a near match to last year. Shipments from Ontario quarries total 4.7 million tons, a decrease of 4.4 percent.