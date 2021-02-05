Konecranes Wins Chinese Order for Two Barge Cranes

In the first quarter of 2021, Jiangsu Zhenjiang Shipyard (Group) Co., Ltd. ordered two eco-efficient Konecranes Gottwald Model 8 Cranes on Barge. The cranes will be operated by Cosco Shipping Bulk Co. Ltd. (Cosco Bulk) off the coast of Guinea, Africa.

Home to the world’s largest reserves of bauxite, the Guinean mining industry has been expanding. Cosco Bulk, a subsidiary of a world-leading shipping company, China Cosco Shipping Corporation Limited, found they needed more cranes to cope with the volume. These two new cranes will transship bauxite for the production of aluminum from river barges onto ocean-going vessels and will bring the total number of Konecranes Gottwald Cranes on Barge in the region to 12.

“It’s always a pleasure to receive a repeat order from a satisfied customer,” says Jerry Fann, Sales Director, Konecranes Port Solutions. “Our technology has proved itself once again under challenging conditions. As the number of Konecranes Gottwald Cranes on Barge grows around the world, we have consolidated our leading position in this market. Our cranes on barge capabilities have been growing steadily since launching in 2004, and we will continue to improve them as technology develops.”

Specially built for use on the open sea, the cranes provide a maximum outreach of 43 m and a powerful 63 t grab curve for continuous-duty bulk handling. They are designed in accordance with Lloyd’s Register Code for Lifting Appliances in a Marine Environment, which allows them to be operated at wind speeds up to 24 m/s and at maximum wave heights of 2.5 meters.