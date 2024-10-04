Konecranes Unveils New Noell Straddle Carrier

Konecranes recently hosted a group of straddle carrier customers at its straddle carrier facility in Würzburg, Germany to unveil its new-design Konecranes Noell Straddle Carrier prototype.

The heritage of Konecranes Noell and straddle carriers dates back to 1968. The straddle carrier is a versatile container handling machine, able to do most of the work at the container terminal, and over 3,800 of these workhorse machines have been delivered to container terminals all over the world. Konecranes looks forward to delivering more to customers well into the future, building on the 200 years of the Noell brand. The 200th anniversary of the brand was celebrated on September 26.

The new-design Konecranes Noell Straddle Carrier can give customers zero tailpipe emission operation thanks to its complete set of power options. Hybrid and battery operation are now available, and hydrogen operation will be available too in the future if hydrogen infrastructure develops as expected. Every power option is retrofittable and swappable.