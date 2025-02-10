Subscribe
Search

Konecranes Banks New Hybrid RTG Orders in Spain

February 10, 2025

Photo Courtesy Konecranes
Photo Courtesy Konecranes

Terminales Marítimas de Vigo, S.L.U. (Termavi), a new Konecranes customer has ordered two hybrid Konecranes Rubber-Tired Gantry (RTG) cranes equipped with the complete range of Konecranes Smart Features. The order was booked in Q4 2024, and delivery is scheduled for Q4 2025.

Termavi operates the main container terminal at Spain’s Port of Vigo on the country’s Atlantic coast and has implemented a number of initiatives to increase energy efficiency, reduce its carbon footprint, and protect biodiversity. This investment continues that approach alongside Termavi’s broader strategy to improve operational efficiency.

“Our investment in hybrid Konecranes RTGs aligns with our drive for more efficient and sustainable container handling. These cranes cut emissions and reduce fuel consumption, and their advanced safety and automation features improve our productivity. We’re also leaving the door open to potential retrofitting for hydrogen power,” says Román Davila González, Associate Director, Termavi, Grupo Davila.

The cranes are equipped with the complete range of Konecranes Smart Features, including Auto-Steering, Auto-Truck Guiding, Auto-Path Optimization, and Auto-Positioning, keeping the RTGs on course and ensuring precise container handling. Auto-TOS Reporting integrates seamlessly with terminal systems. Additional enhancements include trolley and truck lane cameras, tire pressure monitoring, fire suppression systems, and automatic greasing systems.

“Termavi’s decision to invest in our hybrid RTGs reflects the container handling industry's ongoing shift towards zero tailpipe operations. With these cranes, Termavi gets greater efficiency, improved safety, and a future-ready solution that supports its long-term operational goals,” says Darryn Scheepers, EMEA Sales Director, Konecranes, Port Solutions.

Ports Infrastructure Cranes & Material Handling

Related Logistics News

Great Lakes Shipyard Work (c) LCA

U.S. Shipping Invests $150 Million in Great Lakes Region
The Panama Canal (c) diegograndi / Adobestock

US: China's Panama Canal presence "a security concern"
an aerial shot of the Port of Oakland CA (c) Port of Oakland

Port of Oakland records 2.26 million TEUs in 2024
(c) diegograndi / Adobestock

Rubio's LatAm, Panama Trip to Prioritize 'America First'
Bulk Carrier (c) woodpencil Adobestock

Baltic index extends fall to 23-month low
Illustration (Credit: Wallenius Wilhelmsen)

Wallenius Wilhelmsen Opens its Brunswick Terminal

Interview

Interview: Martin Kröger, CEO, German Shipowners Association

Interview: Martin Kröger, CEO, German Shipowners Association

Insight

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis

Video

MEGA INFRASTRUCTURE: Inside the Chickamauga Lock Upgrade Project

MEGA INFRASTRUCTURE: Inside the Chickamauga Lock Upgrade Project

Logistics News

Port of Oakland Targets Growth in Strategic Plan

Port of Oakland Targets Growth in Strategic Plan

New Rules for Containerized Cargo Start March 1

New Rules for Containerized Cargo Start March 1

Large Vessel Rates Drives Baltic Index Down

Large Vessel Rates Drives Baltic Index Down

Signal Mutual Indemnity Honor FIT's Weir

Signal Mutual Indemnity Honor FIT's Weir

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News

British Business - February 10
Azeri BTC daily loads to decrease 6% in March
Lithuania cuts Russian grid connections as Baltics prepares to link up with EU