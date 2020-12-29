Khalifa Port’s South Quay Now Operational

The first shipment, carrying bauxite, destined for Emirates Global Aluminium (EGA)’s Al Taweelah alumina refinery, called at Khalifa Port’s South Quay, marking the commencement of operations at the newly launched facility.

The bulk carrier, Alfred Oldendorff, the first in several shipments to the South Quay for EGA, was swiftly followed by two large general cargo consignments, making use of the recently completed first phase of South Quay, offering a total of 650 meters of quay wall comprising two berths and 37,000 square meters of terminal yard.

EGA will use the South Quay, in addition to its own nearby quay, which began receiving Capesize vessels loaded with bauxite in 2019.

The onset of the South Quay’s operations at Abu Dhabi’s dedicated flagship deep-water terminal is the latest in a string of major achievements for the port’s owner and operator, Abu Dhabi Ports.

Saif Al Mazrouei, Head of Ports Cluster, Abu Dhabi Ports, said, “Abu Dhabi Ports is proud to have achieved this momentous milestone ahead of schedule.

“Khalifa Port’s upgrade and expansion not only enables dramatic growth in our bulk and general cargo handling capacity, but further serves to demonstrate Abu Dhabi Ports’ firm commitment in supporting the individual needs of new and existing customers.”

The introduction of the South Quay, together with the adjacent Khalifa Port Logistics (KPL) development will boost Khalifa Port’s ability to handle any type of cargo and service a wide variety of customers, the port said.

In addition to the South Quay phase 1 completion, approximately 800 meters of quay wall and almost 175,000 square meters of land within KPL has been handed over in advance of the project’s full phase one conclusion in the first quarter of 2021.