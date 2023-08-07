Subscribe
Search

Kazakhstan in Talks with Abu Dhabi Ports on Agricultural Exports

August 7, 2023

© Igor Popov / Adobe Stock
© Igor Popov / Adobe Stock

Kazakhstan is in talks with Abu Dhabi Ports to set up a joint venture that would help ship Kazakh agricultural exports via Iran and then Gulf ports, the Central Asian nation's government said on Monday.

Kazakhstan, a significant exporter of agricultural commodities such as grains and oilseeds, wants to ship cargoes to Iran via the Caspian Sea and have them delivered to Iranian Gulf ports such as Amirabad and Bandar Abbas and then further to other destinations in the Gulf, Asia and Africa, it said.

Kazakh Deputy Prime Minister Serik Zhumangarin discussed the project with Davood Tafti, the chief executive of Simatech Shipping and Forwarding, which the Kazakh government said was a subsidiary of AD Ports Group.

Landlocked Kazakhstan has traditionally exported its grains and oilseeds mostly to neighboring Central Asian countries and China, and also shipped some to Black Sea ports via Russia.


(Reuters - Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov, Editing by Louise Heavens)

Ports Intermodal Middle East Cargo Dry Bulk

Related Logistics News

Source: MPA

Singapore Completes First Methanol Bunkering
(Photo: Port Milwaukee)

New Agricultural Export Facility Opens at Port Milwaukee
© glebzter / Adobe Stock

UN Scrambles to Save Black Sea Grain Deal Ahead of Monday...
© Anh / Adobe Stock

World's Top Fertilizer Maker Cuts Output as Canada Port...
© Ryzhkov Oleksandr / Adobe Stock

What Happens if Black Sea Grain Corridor Deal is Not...
(Photo: Lake Carriers’ Association)

Great Lakes Iron Ore Trade on the Rise

Interview

Tech Feature: Software Solutions for Efficient Liquid Bulk Ops

Tech Feature: Software Solutions for Efficient Liquid Bulk Ops

Insight

After Attacking Ukraine Wheat Exports, Russia Faces Own Shipping Challenge

After Attacking Ukraine Wheat Exports, Russia Faces Own Shipping Challenge

Video

Tech Feature: Software Solutions for Efficient Liquid Bulk Ops

Tech Feature: Software Solutions for Efficient Liquid Bulk Ops

Logistics News

Tech Feature: Software Solutions for Efficient Liquid Bulk Ops

Tech Feature: Software Solutions for Efficient Liquid Bulk Ops

APM Terminals Barcelona Gets €3.9 Million for Electrification Project

APM Terminals Barcelona Gets €3.9 Million for Electrification Project

Valenciaport Puts Out Tender for Dock Electrification

Valenciaport Puts Out Tender for Dock Electrification

Hapag-Lloyd Partners with DB Schenker to Decarbonize Supply Chains

Hapag-Lloyd Partners with DB Schenker to Decarbonize Supply Chains

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News