CMA CGM Kaohsiung Terminal Orders Hybrid RTG Cranes

September 17, 2024

(Photo: Konecranes)
(Photo: Konecranes)

In Q3 2024, CMA CGM Kaohsiung Terminal Co. Limited ordered five hybrid Konecranes Rubber-Tired Gantry (RTG) cranes for its container handling operations at the main port in Taiwan. The cranes will be delivered in mid-2025 with the most sophisticated set of container handling Smart Features ever delivered in the country.

“CMA CGM uses Konecranes container handling equipment all over the world. This new order will ensure a long and productive future for their container handling operations in Taiwan, and it underlines the strength of our relationship and their confidence in our technology. Our modern container handing technology continues to generate interest wherever it is implemented,” says Jerry Fann, Sales Director, Port Solutions, Konecranes.

The Konecranes hybrid RTGs utilize a battery for all operations and capture braking energy back to the battery, extending the pure electric operation time. A small diesel genset is used to charge the battery. This combination of diesel and electric power significantly reduces fuel consumption and emissions for cleaner and more economical operation. Each machine is fitted with an ergonomic cabin and four Smart Features that raise efficiency and reduce operator fatigue.

Auto-Steering creates virtual rails for the RTG to help the operator keep the crane on a straight drive path. Auto-Positioning places the spreader over the correct container slot. Stack Collision Prevention monitors the container stack with laser scanners whenever the trolley is in motion, slowing down the trolley when the spreader or container approaches a container target slot. Finally, Auto-TOS (Terminal Operating System) Reporting counts each crane’s moves, maps the position of every container and interfaces directly with the TOS.

Technology Ports Asia Cranes & Material Handling

