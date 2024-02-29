Subscribe
Jozwiak Joins GLO Marine as Green Transition Lead

February 29, 2024

Maciej Jozwiak joins GLO Marine as its new Technical and Green Transition Manager, bringing to the comapny more than six years of engineering project management at DAMEN and more than nine years as senior approval engineer at DNV’s Oslo Headquarters. Image courtesy GLO Marine

Maciej Jozwiak joined the GLO Marine team, with his experience expected to enhance the company's technical capacity to deliver high-end services to the retrofit and vessel upgrade market, with a focus on green technologies and decarbonization measures.

Jozwiak brings more than six years of engineering project management at DAMEN and more than nine years as senior approval engineer at DNV’s Oslo Headquarters. His knowledge in structural engineering, adept project management, and comprehensive regulatory understanding promise to deliver a type of expertise that is hard to come by in the maritime industry. With Maciej's guidance, GLO Marine’s clients will benefit from a top-tier engineering solution in any retrofit, conversion or mobilization project.

As GLO Marine's new Technical and Green Transition Manager, Jozwiak will boost GLO Marine's ability to tackle even more complex green retrofit projects. He'll play a crucial role in incorporating alternative and hybrid propulsion technologies, like LNG and methanol. Jozwiak is also set to oversee the integration of energy-saving devices, further enhancing vessel performance and compliance with environmental standards.

"I am eager to leverage my expertise in alternative propulsion to meet the decarbonization challenges head-on. Joining GLO-Marine, my aim is to contribute to making the engineering team one of the best retrofit engineering teams in Europe. Together, we'll actively contribute to the industry efforts, from conceptualizing and strategizing to implementing these solutions.” said Jozwiak.

