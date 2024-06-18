Subscribe
Search

Joseph Morris Named Director at Port Everglades

June 18, 2024

Joseph Morris (Photo: Port Everglades)
Joseph Morris (Photo: Port Everglades)

On June 18, 2024, the Broward County Commission confirmed the County Administrator's appointment of Joseph Morris as Port Director of Broward County's Port Everglades Department.

Morris currently serves as the Port Director for the Massachusetts Port Authority where he has worked for four years, originally as Deputy Port Director of Operations.

At Port Everglades, Morris will oversee the seaport's maritime business. He is expected to take up the new role on July 15, 2024.

"Joe is a visionary who brings vast international experience and understands the vital economic role that a seaport plays in a community," said Broward County Administrator Monica Cepero. "Joe has proven to be an exceptional leader throughout his private sector and public service career in the port industry, with more than 25 years of diverse experience in seaport, transportation, government, and business management."

Related Logistics News

(Photo: NYSERDA)

Construction Begins at South Brooklyn Marine Terminal
© Stefan Lambauer / Adobe Stock

Rumo to Sell Stake in Brazil Port Terminal to Bunge,...
© Igor / Adobe Stock

Red Sea Dissruptions Are Driving Up Carbon Emissions
Source: MPA

Stena Prosperous Bunkers Methanol in Singapore
Rendering courtesy Miller Hull Partnership

Port of Seattle Breaks Ground on Maritime Innovation...
© Hamburg Messe und Congress / Nicolas Maack

AI, Energy Transition to take Center Stage @ SMM '24

Interview

Bridges Can be Protected from Ship Collisions – An Expert on Structures in Disasters Explains How

Bridges Can be Protected from Ship Collisions – An Expert on Structures in Disasters Explains How

Insight

Red Sea Dissruptions Are Driving Up Carbon Emissions

Red Sea Dissruptions Are Driving Up Carbon Emissions
R.W. Fernstrum & Company

Video

Got Propane?

Got Propane?

Logistics News

Ford Tests Shipping Cars from Mexico's Guaymas Port

Ford Tests Shipping Cars from Mexico's Guaymas Port

Shore Power Launched for Cruise Ships at PortMiami

Shore Power Launched for Cruise Ships at PortMiami

Joseph Morris Named Director at Port Everglades

Joseph Morris Named Director at Port Everglades

US Harbor Craft: Measuring Opportunity for Zero Emissions

US Harbor Craft: Measuring Opportunity for Zero Emissions

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News