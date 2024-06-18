Joseph Morris Named Director at Port Everglades

On June 18, 2024, the Broward County Commission confirmed the County Administrator's appointment of Joseph Morris as Port Director of Broward County's Port Everglades Department.

Morris currently serves as the Port Director for the Massachusetts Port Authority where he has worked for four years, originally as Deputy Port Director of Operations.

At Port Everglades, Morris will oversee the seaport's maritime business. He is expected to take up the new role on July 15, 2024.

"Joe is a visionary who brings vast international experience and understands the vital economic role that a seaport plays in a community," said Broward County Administrator Monica Cepero. "Joe has proven to be an exceptional leader throughout his private sector and public service career in the port industry, with more than 25 years of diverse experience in seaport, transportation, government, and business management."