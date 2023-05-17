Subscribe
Search

Jaxport Gets $35 Million Refund for Harbor Deepening

May 17, 2023

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Jacksonville District presents Jaxport with $35 million refund for unused prepayments for the harbor deepening project. From left: Jaxport Board Vice Chair Daniel Bean, Jaxport CEO Eric Green, USACE Deputy District Engineer for Programs and Project Management Howie Gonzales, USACE Chief of Water Resources Branch Milan Mora, and USACE Senior Project Manager Jason Harrah. (Photo: Jaxport)
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Jacksonville District presents Jaxport with $35 million refund for unused prepayments for the harbor deepening project. From left: Jaxport Board Vice Chair Daniel Bean, Jaxport CEO Eric Green, USACE Deputy District Engineer for Programs and Project Management Howie Gonzales, USACE Chief of Water Resources Branch Milan Mora, and USACE Senior Project Manager Jason Harrah. (Photo: Jaxport)

The Port of Jacksonville (Jaxport) has been given a $35 million refund for unused prepayments from its recently completed harbor deepening project.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Jacksonville District presented Jaxport with the $35 million check in March, and the port is actively working with the city of Jacksonville and the state of Florida, which both contributed funding toward the project, to determine their share of the refund amount as outlined in the project agreements.

“It is clearly unprecedented for a project of this magnitude to come in under budget,” said Jaxport vice chair Daniel Bean. “The ability to provide a substantial refund to our partners at the city and state is a significant milestone that should be commended. Well done to everyone involved.”

Completed in May 2022, the project deepened 11 miles of the federal shipping channel to 47 feet from its previous depth of 40 feet, allowing bigger ships to call Jaxport and existing ships calling Jacksonville to carry more cargo on board. Jacksonville is Florida's largest container port and one of the nation's top vehicle-handling ports.

“From the beginning, we said we would be good stewards of the public dollars entrusted to us by working to keep costs down and completing the project as efficiently as possible. This refund is a direct result of those efforts,” said Jaxport CEO Eric Green. “We accomplished our goal by keeping the funding on schedule, thanks to the support of our federal, state and local partners, as well as the dedication and commitment of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, who oversaw the project, and the dredging providers who completed the work.”

A total of $420 million was contributed upfront toward the project's construction, and its original estimated cost was $484 million. The $35 million refund results from project savings due to dredging provider bids coming in lower than forecasted. Additionally, securing funding on schedule enabled all three phases to be seamlessly completed, allowing the project to finish ahead of schedule.

The federal government funded half of the project’s total cost and is receiving a separate refund from the $35 million presented to Jaxport.

Ports Dredging North America Infrastructure Americas

Related Logistics News

Record US Crude Exports, Rising Shale Output Boosts Oil...
© moofushi / Adobe Stock

US Permit Crackdown Poses New Hurdles for Proposed LNG...
(File photo: Ceres Terminals)

Macquarie Expects $1 Billion from Sale of US Port Terminal...
© RLS Photo / Adobe Stock

Port of Montreal Aims to Be Carbon Neutral by 2035
FRSU Golar Tundra moored at the port of Piombino. (Photo: Snam)

Italy New LNG Terminal to be Operational at End-month
Stena Prosperous (Photo: Proman Stena Bulk)

US Gulf Coast’s First Barge-to-ship Methanol Bunkering...


Trending Logistics News

© Jezper / Adobe Stock

New Container Depot Opened in Port of Mobile
Ports
(Image: Alaska LNG)

Alaska LNG Project Clears Legal Hurdle
Legal

Interview

PNCT Selects MAFI on Propane-fueled Port Tractor Fleet

PNCT Selects MAFI on Propane-fueled Port Tractor Fleet

Insight

Germany's LNG Import Terminals Tackle Challenges

Germany's LNG Import Terminals Tackle Challenges

Sponsored

Exploring the Challenges and Opportunities of Floating Wind with Acteon CCO Barry Parsons

Exploring the Challenges and Opportunities of Floating Wind with Acteon CCO Barry Parsons

Video

Temporary Barge Quay Constructed at Europa Terminal in Antwerp

Temporary Barge Quay Constructed at Europa Terminal in Antwerp

Logistics News

US West Coast Ports Regain Lost Volume as Competitive Pressure Mounts

US West Coast Ports Regain Lost Volume as Competitive Pressure Mounts

Black Sea Gain Corridor has Not Yet Resumed Operations

Black Sea Gain Corridor has Not Yet Resumed Operations

Ukraine Black Sea Grain Deal Extended for Two Months

Ukraine Black Sea Grain Deal Extended for Two Months

Manson Awarded Dredging Work in Alabama, Mississippi and Florida

Manson Awarded Dredging Work in Alabama, Mississippi and Florida

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News