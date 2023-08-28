JAXPORT Gets $30 Million for New Container Cranes

Florida Legislators presented JAXPORT with a $30 million check during the port’s monthly Board of Directors meeting. The funding will be used to purchase two new container cranes for the port’s Blount Island Marine Terminal.

The funds were appropriated by the Florida Legislature during this past legislative session under the leadership of House Speaker Paul Renner and Senate President Kathleen Passidomo with support from the Duval Legislative Delegation. Members of the Duval Delegation include State Representatives Jessica Baker, Dean Black, Kimberly Daniels, Wyman Duggan, Kiyan Michael, and Angie Nixon, as well as State Senators Tracie Davis and Clay Yarborough.

The new cranes will increase JAXPORT’s cargo handling efficiencies, allowing more cargo to move through the port. As cargo-handling infrastructure expands, it ensures JAXPORT can continue to meet the growing cargo volume needs of Florida businesses and consumers and build on our position as a global gateway in the Southeast U.S.

“Our ports must be well-equipped to meet the growing demands of our region, ensuring that supplies make it into the hands of consumers,” said Florida House Speaker Paul Renner. “This year’s budget allocates $30 million for the purchase of two new ship-to-shore cranes, replacing outdated equipment at the port. The acquisition of these cranes will increase the efficiency and capacity of JAXPORT, improving vessel turnaround and supply chain efficiency. Thanks to this significant investment made by the Legislature and approved by Governor DeSantis, I am confident that JAXPORT will remain competitive, our economy will continue to thrive, and our state and people will reap the benefits for years to come.”

“Everything works as a team in Tallahassee, and we have to work as a team as a delegation to bring these things home for our community,” said State Senator Clay Yarborough, who supported the appropriation request in the Senate. “It’s no secret JAXPORT is one of the strongest - if not the strongest - economic engines that we have in our community with the jobs, the activity, and the forward-thinking that you do on a regular basis.”

“This check is very important for workers, for laborers, for jobs and also for supplies,” said State Representative Kimberly Daniels, who filed the appropriation request in the House. “We have a storm on the way, and we need supplies on our shelves.”

“We are grateful to Governor Ron DeSantis, Speaker Paul Renner, and the entire Florida Legislature for their continued investment in our state’s ports and the jobs, economic impact, and supply chain security we create for the people of Florida,” said JAXPORT CEO Eric Green.

Now that the funding is secured, JAXPORT is in the process of procuring the new cranes.