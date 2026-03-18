Industry Bodies Raise Concerns about Jones Act Waiver

Major US maritime organizations have issued statements voicing their concern over the Trump Administration’s decision to issue a sweeping 60-day waiver of the Jones Act.

Under the Jones Act, goods shipped between U.S. ports must be carried on vessels that are U.S.-built, U.S.-flagged and mostly U.S.-owned.

A coalition of U.S. maritime labor organizations, including the American Maritime Officers; American Radio Association; International Organization of Masters, Mates and Pilots; Marine Firemen’s Union; Marine Engineers’ Beneficial Association; Maritime Trades Department, AFL-CIO; Sailors’ Union of the Pacific; Seafarers International Union; and the Transportation Trades Department, AFL-CIO, said:

“America’s maritime labor unions are deeply concerned about the Administration’s broad Jones Act waiver, which undermines our national security, weakens military readiness, and hands critical maritime work to foreign vessel operators. Jones Act waivers are intended to meet a strict legal standard and are traditionally granted only in narrow, clearly defined national security emergencies where U.S.-flag capacity is unavailable. Maritime labor has supported narrowly tailored Jones Act waivers in the past when they were obviously justified in the national interest, but this sweeping action does not meet that standard.

“At a time of heightened global instability where American sailors are being targeted in the Persian Gulf and surrounding areas, opening U.S. waterways to foreign adversaries through an expansive Jones Act waiver further jeopardizes America’s safety and security in open waters. Such action only permits more abuse of our nation’s cabotage laws and sends a damaging signal about the nation’s commitment to sustain a strong U.S. maritime industry and workforce.

“To be clear, this decision will not provide meaningful relief at the gas pump. It has been plainly shown that the primary driver of gasoline prices remains the global cost of crude oil, and multiple analyses demonstrate that domestic shipping accounts for less than one cent per gallon. Any marginal savings will not reach consumers but will instead reward foreign shipping interests at the expense of American workers.

“Maritime labor calls on the Administration to reverse course and work with stakeholders on real solutions that address energy costs without sacrificing American jobs, national security, or the long-term strength of the U.S. maritime industrial base.”

AMP: CONCERN FOR DISPLACEMENT OF AMERICAN WORKERS

The American Maritime Partnership, the broadest and deepest coalition ever assembled to represent the domestic maritime industry, responded to news of the waiver with a statement: "We are deeply concerned about this 60-day, broad waiver being abused and unnecessarily displacing American workers and American companies. The law sets a high bar: this waiver exists solely to address an immediate threat to military operations, not to displace American workers or reward foreign operators. Every vessel movement under this waiver must be publicly disclosed and justified according to federal law. We will be watching closely — and so will the American public.

“We also reiterate that this waiver will not reduce gas prices. The maximum potential impact of domestic shipping on the cost of gasoline nationwide is less than one penny per gallon."

AWO: NATIONAL SECURITY AT RISK

The American Waterways Operators also responded:

“The Jones Act is fundamental to America’s supply chain reliability and national security, and this broad 60-day waiver of this vital law puts both at risk. The breadth of this waiver is especially concerning, as it will unnecessarily impact transportation markets where domestic vessel capacity is not lacking. Allowing foreign vessels to transport cargo on U.S. waterways will introduce the price volatility of today’s international market into our domestic commerce, creating instability in our thriving domestic supply chain and undermining American jobs while having no appreciable effect on the price of gasoline.

“At a time of heightened concern about terrorist threats on American soil, the Jones Act also serves as a security bulwark against foreign‑flag vessels with foreign crews transporting critical cargo between America’s inland and coastal ports, and ensures that American mariners remain the indispensable eyes and ears supporting the U.S. Coast Guard’s homeland security mission.

“Our nation counts on the Jones Act mariners of the American tugboat, towboat and barge industry to power the American economy and help keep our communities and waterways safe. Waiving the Jones Act does not serve those interests.”



