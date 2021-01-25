28824 members and growing – the largest networking group in the maritime industry!

LoginJoin

Tuesday, January 26, 2021

Maritime Logistics Professional

January 25, 2021

JAXPORT Adds Berthing Space at Blount Island

(Photo: JAXPORT)

(Photo: JAXPORT)

Jacksonville Port Authority (JAXPORT) contractors have completed the latest phase in a total of $104 million in berth enhancements at the existing SSA Jacksonville Container Terminal at Blount Island, adding an additional 700 linear feet of newly rebuilt deepwater berthing space.

Completion of the final phase of the project, another 700 linear feet, will coincide with the completion of harbor deepening through Blount Island in 2022.

The reconstruction of the existing SSA Jacksonville Container Terminal is a public-private partnership between JAXPORT and SSA Atlantic.

Upon completion of the berth enhancements, the facility will feature two newly reconstructed 1,200-foot-long container berths capable of simultaneously accommodating two post-Panamax vessels. The berths are electrified to handle a total of 10 state-of-the-art environmentally friendly electric-powered 100-gauge container cranes, including three currently in use.

More than $72 million in phased yard improvements are underway to enable the SSA Jacksonville Container Terminal to accommodate up to 700,000 TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent units) annually.

“From berth enhancements that will support more environmentally-friendly cranes to terminal improvements and a deeper harbor, 2021 will be a year of significant progress for many of our major growth projects,” said JAXPORT CEO Eric Green. “These projects all work together to maximize Jacksonville’s logistics advantages for our customers and bring more jobs and business to Northeast Florida.”

The federal project to deepen the Jacksonville shipping channel to a depth of 47 from its current depth of 40 feet is fully funded through Blount Island, with anticipated completion in 2022, three years ahead of its original schedule. A new vessel turning basin that will allow larger vessels to turn at Blount Island berths is on track to be completed by the end of 2021.

Related News

Duane Fotheringham, President, Unmanned Systems, HII

One-on-One with Duane Fotheringham, President, Unmanned Systems, HII

 WindFloat Atlantic the world's first first semi-submersible floating wind farm, located 20km off the coast of Viana do Castelo, Portugal. Image courtesy EDP Renovables

Virtual Conference to Focus on Transatlantic Marine Renewables

 Work underway in the creation of IMOIIMeMAX methanol-fuelled 49,900 DWT vessel Stena Pro Patria. Photo: Stena Bulk

Shipbuilding: Steel Cut for New Methanol-Fueled Tanker Stena Pro Patria

 © freshidea/AdobeStock

Pandemic-Related Risks Top the List for 2021, says 10th Allianz Risk Barometer

 Rear Admiral Peter Sparkes (Photo: UKHO)

UKHO Taps Sparkes as Acting Chief Executive

Maritime Blogs

Maritime Jobs

Chief Cook

● Military Sealift Command

First Radio Electronics Technician (IAT)

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Cook Baker

● Military Sealift Command

Operations Chief

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Medical Services Officer

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA
Search Jobs
Post your
Resume 		Employers – Post Job
Q4 2019 - Short Sea Shipping Ports
Subscribe
© New Wave Media Int