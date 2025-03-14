CMA CGM Iron: First Dual-Fuel Vessel Sailing to Abu Dhabi

The CMA CGM Iron became the first dual-fuel methanol container vessel sailing to Abu Dhabi.

The CMA CGM ship built by Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries of Korea is a dual-fuel vessel able to run both on conventional and alternative fuels such as bio-methanol and e-methanol.

Aside from CMA Terminals Khalifa Port, which was inaugurated in December 2024 and expanded Khalifa Port’s capacity by 23%, the companies are jointly developing a multipurpose terminal in Pointe Noire, Republic of Congo.

The CMA CGM Iron, which has a container capacity of 13,000 TEUs (Twenty Foot Equivalent Units), is the first of 12 new dual-fuel methanol vessels planned by CMA CGM, who is also planning to launch the Cobalt, Argon, Platinum, Mercury, Helium, Krypton, Thorium, Osmium, Silver, Copper, and Gold dual-fuel vessels this year and in 2026.

The CMA CGM Iron made its call in Abu Dhabi as part of CMA CGM’s CIMEX1 service, which connects Asia to the Middle East Gulf region. CMA Terminals Khalifa Port is a joint venture between CMA CGM unit CMA Terminals (70%) and AD Ports Group (30%).

Situated between Abu Dhabi and Dubai, CMA Terminals Khalifa Port aims to become a key hub connecting Asia, Africa, Europe, the Mediterranean, the Middle East, the Arabian Gulf, and the Indian subcontinent. The terminal has an initial annual handling capacity of 1.8 million TEUs.

With two berths totaling 800m in length, and a depth of 18.5m, the terminal is equipped to accommodate and handle the world’s largest container ships. CMA Terminals Khalifa Port is outfitted with sustainable technology, including eight next-generation ship-to-shore cranes and 20 electric RTGs, and features connectivity to the Etihad Rail network. The terminal also includes an administrative building powered by renewable energy, including on site solar panels. A 90-hectare container yard completes the facility.