Subscribe
Search

Irish Consultancy Opens Its Doors for Offshore Wind, Subsea Markets

June 19, 2026

(Credit: Insight Marine)
(Credit: Insight Marine)

A new engineering design and commercial advisory company focused on offshore wind, subsea transmission and marine infrastructure projects has launched in Ireland under the name of Insight Marine, targeting growing demand for specialist support across the global maritime sector.

Headquartered in County Wicklow, Insight Marine has been established to provide engineering design, technical advisory and commercial services to offshore wind developers, transmission system operators, port owners, investors, contractors and supply-chain companies operating in marine environments.

The company was founded by Paul Doherty, who has more than two decades of experience in offshore wind, subsea cable installation and port redevelopment projects.

Insight Marine plans to serve clients across Ireland, the UK, Europe and international markets.

“Marine and offshore projects are becoming more complex, more commercially exposed and more challenging to deliver.

“Insight Marine has been established to help clients cut through that complexity. We combine engineering depth with commercial insight so developers, ports, TSOs and supply-chain companies can make better decisions and reduce project risk,” said Paul Doherty, Founder and Managing Director of Insight Marine.

Doherty previously founded engineering consultancy GDG, which specialized in offshore wind and marine infrastructure and was acquired by Venterra Group in 2021. He later served as Venterra’s Chief Commercial and Growth Officer.

The new company will offer services spanning offshore wind developments, subsea transmission and cable projects, ports and harbors, marine civil infrastructure, environmental and regulatory advisory, decommissioning, expert witness work and forensic engineering.

Its technical capabilities include offshore foundation analysis, subsea cable assessment, finite element modelling, marine infrastructure evaluation and design support for offshore and coastal assets.

According to the company, it has already secured assignments related to ports and harbors, marine technology, offshore decommissioning advisory, expert witness services and forensic engineering.

Offshore Ports Offshore Energy Renewable Energy Subsea Industry News Activity Europe Subsea Cables Maritime Offshore Wind

Related Logistics News

(Credit: BMT)

BMT, Austal Sign Engineering Alliance to Support...
© DNV

DNV Verifies Lifting System for Immersed Tunnel
Source: Corn Belt Ports

Northern Grain Belt Ports Initiative Established
From left, BND Commissioner David A. Garcia, BND Secretary John Reed, BND Vice Chairman Ernesto Gutierrez and BND Commissioner Luis H. Villarreal Jr., stand on stage during the Port of Brownsville's annual State of the Port on June 11, at the Rancho Viejo Conference Center in Rancho Viejo, Texas. © Port of Brownsville

Port of Brownsville Welcomes Local, Industry Leaders at...
Image courtesy THLG

The Heavy Lift Group: Navigating a New Reality in Project...
Source: ATSB

Report Details Four Ship Breakaways During Storm

Video

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Insight

How a rope change cut unplanned downtime and deck exclusion zones on a deepwater support vessel

How a rope change cut unplanned downtime and deck exclusion zones on a deepwater support vessel
Fernstrum

Video

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Logistics News

NYK Group’s ICO Launches Belgium’s First Shore Power Facility for RoRo Ships

NYK Group’s ICO Launches Belgium’s First Shore Power Facility for RoRo Ships

BMT, Austal Sign Engineering Alliance to Support Shipbuilding Projects

BMT, Austal Sign Engineering Alliance to Support Shipbuilding Projects

Irish Consultancy Opens Its Doors for Offshore Wind, Subsea Markets

Irish Consultancy Opens Its Doors for Offshore Wind, Subsea Markets

Iran's Strait Authority to Facilitate Passage Through Hormuz

Iran's Strait Authority to Facilitate Passage Through Hormuz

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News

Hegseth announces a review of US forces in Europe and scorns certain allies
Bousso: The quest of ROI-Gulf Exporters to bypass Hormuz is reshaping the region.
Minister: Germany deploys ships in the Red Sea to possible Hormuz missions