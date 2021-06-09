STI Invests in Terminal Tractors to Boost Efficiency

San Antonio Terminal Internacional (STI), a port operated by SAAM and SSA Marine, closed purchase orders to acquire 26 state-of-the-art terminal tractors. This is the first step in the investment plan agreed with the port authority (Empresa Portuaria de San Antonio) that will extend the terminal concession until 2030, strengthening its efficiency with more modern equipment.

According to STI’s General Manager, Rodrigo Galleguillos, “These terminal tractors joining our terminal's existing fleet of 25 will help us to continue enhancing service, connecting Chile to the world.”

He said that the investment plan, which will entail an investment of $ 44 million, will improve conditions on the dock, in the yard and at the gate, allowing us to boost capacity by close to 30% and reach throughput of around 1.6 million TEUs/year. "The machinery will provide heightened operating efficiency and safety for our employees, while helping care for the environment. We hope they arrive during the last quarter of the year.”

The new trailer-tractors are Kalmar-brand Ottawa T2 models with cutting-edge technology and a specially-designed, ergonomic cabin bringing greater comfort, control and efficiency to trailer handling. They also feature faster fifth-wheel lifting and lowering and easy-access service points for routine maintenance.

They come with the Kalmar Insight performance management tool, which will give STI's team access to real-time data: running hours, fuel consumption, idle time, production time, distance traveled and other key indicators.



