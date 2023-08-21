Subscribe
Interferry to Co-host European Shipping Summit

August 21, 2023

Johan Roos Director of Regulatory Affairs Interferry. Image courtesy Interferry
Johan Roos Director of Regulatory Affairs Interferry. Image courtesy Interferry

Interferry – representing more than 270 companies and some 1,200 individual members from over 40 countries – is co-hosting a workshop at next month’s European Shipping Summit in Brussels to stress the importance of shifting more goods transport from road to short sea services, notably through better use of European Union funding to enhance the sector’s competitiveness.

The workshop – ‘How to increase the share of maritime transport in Europe’s trade’  – takes place at 09:30 on September 19 in the Royal Museum of Fine Arts and is open to all interested professionals.  

Shipping associations from Cyprus, Italy, the Netherlands and Spain are co-hosting the session, where Interferry’s key input will be provided by Interferry regulatory affairs director Johan Roos and Brittany Ferries CEO Christophe Mathieu.  

“Ferry shipping is beyond doubt a very efficient means of transport, with policy makers and the industry united in their goal of shifting more volumes from road to sea," said Roos. "However, the realities required to achieve this ambition are too often lacking.

“To echo Interferry’s ‘Stronger Together’ creed, we must now work collectively to embrace opportunities, overcome challenges and share our knowledge, both from an industry and a policy makers´ perspective. The European transport system is widely over-reliant on the road network, leading to congestion and infrastructure rundown, whereas short sea shipping can offer a more viable economic and environmental alternative. I look forward to welcoming decision makers and industry participants to our discussion on how best to support our vision while keeping a level playing field and improving the overall sustainability of the transport system.”

The 2023 European Shipping Summit on September 19-20 is organized by the European Community Shipowners’ Associations (ECSA) in collaboration with Interferry and other maritime associations.  

Ferry Short Sea Shipping

