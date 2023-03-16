Subscribe
Search

Inmarsat Expects Asia Pacific Coverage to Double

March 16, 2023

Jatinder Singh, Asokan Nallasivam, and Brett Schipp (L-R) - Inmarsat’s Perth Launch team, who supported both Inmarsat’s I-6 F1 and F2 satellites during launch and early orbit. Image courtesy Inmarsat
Jatinder Singh, Asokan Nallasivam, and Brett Schipp (L-R) - Inmarsat’s Perth Launch team, who supported both Inmarsat’s I-6 F1 and F2 satellites during launch and early orbit. Image courtesy Inmarsat

Inmarsat’s I-6 F1 satellite has connected to new ground stations in Perth and Merredin, Western Australia, as it aims to provide an upgrade in communications availability for the region.

I-6 F1 launched in December 2021 and spent seven months travelling to geostationary orbit above the Atlantic. The spacecraft is now at its final orbital slot above the Indian Ocean, and the company will begin increasing its capacity and transition services to the new satellite throughout 2023, beginning with the first customers from Q2.

The announcement follows the successful launch of I-6 F1’s twin – I-6 F2 – which lifted off from Cape Canaveral in February.

Like F1, I-6 F2 will reach its geostationary orbital slot later this year, where it will undergo in-orbit-testing. The satellite will enter operational service over Europe, Africa, and much of the Americas in mid-2024.

Built in the UK, the I-6 satellites are the company’s first hybrid satellites, featuring both L-band (ELERA) narrowband and Ka-band (Global Xpress) high-speed broadband communications payloads.

Each of the I-6 satellites offer 50% more L-band capacity than Inmarsat’s entire 1-4 generation of ELERA satellites, effectively doubling its total ELERA capacity. They also provide 20 Ka-band spot beams that can be directed to meet customer demand second-by-second.

People & Company News Technology SatCom

Related Logistics News

Image courtesy Vale

Vale Inks Deal with KDI Targetting Emission Reductions

Despite '22 Stumble, Share of Ships with Scrubbers Rising
© Taina Sohlman / Adobe Stock

PSA Sines Orders Six Automated RTG Cranes from Konecranes
Laurent-Emmanuel Migeon is the new Chairman and CEO of Bio-UV Group. Image courtesy Bio-UV Group

Migeon Named CEO, Chairman of Bio-UV Group
© ake1150 / Adobe Stock

Zero-emission Port Vehicles Key to Decarbonization
© Photo Gallery / Adobe Stock

ClassNK Publishes New Containership Safety Standards


Trending Logistics News

(Photo: FueLNG)

First Car Carrier Bunkered with LNG in Singapore
LNG
© NPershaj / Adobe Stock

Wave of New LNG Export Plants Threatens to Knock Gas...
LNG.Liquid Bulk

Interview

Interview: Harry Stewart, President & CEO, The Dutra Group

Interview: Harry Stewart, President & CEO, The Dutra Group

Insight

World Trade Boom Keeps De-globalization at Bay

World Trade Boom Keeps De-globalization at Bay

Video

DP World to Install Innovative BOXBAY Container Storage System in Busan

DP World to Install Innovative BOXBAY Container Storage System in Busan

Logistics News

WCI: 20 Years of Success and Still More to Come

WCI: 20 Years of Success and Still More to Come

NYK Gives Students a Glimpse Inside PCTC Apollen Leader

NYK Gives Students a Glimpse Inside PCTC Apollen Leader

Vale Inks Deal with KDI Targetting Emission Reductions

Vale Inks Deal with KDI Targetting Emission Reductions

BIMCO Aims to Accelerate Electronic Bills of Lading Uptake

BIMCO Aims to Accelerate Electronic Bills of Lading Uptake

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News