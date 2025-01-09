Industry Praise for Outgoing INTERCARGO Chair

Leading figures across the dry bulk shipping sector have joined in paying tribute to Dimitri Fafalios, who concluded his chairmanship of the International Association of Dry Cargo Shipowners (INTERCARGO) on 31 December 2024 after six years of distinguished leadership.

Industry leaders have praised Mr Fafalios's pivotal role in strengthening international shipping standards during a period of unprecedented change, noting his success in expanding INTERCARGO's influence whilst advancing crucial safety and sustainability initiatives. Under his stewardship, INTERCARGO's membership reached historic levels, with approximately 260 companies across 30 countries now representing more than one-third of the global dry bulk fleet by deadweight.

His tenure saw the successful launch of several landmark initiatives, including the Dry Bulk Centre of Excellence and INTERCARGO's first-ever ESG Review. These achievements built upon his previous decade of service as Technical Committee Chairman, during which he established a strong foundation for the Association's technical leadership.

Melina Travlos, President of the Union of Greek Shipowners and a Member of the Board of Directors of the Hellenic Chamber of Shipping, said; “We at the Union of Greek Shipowners are extremely proud of Dimitri Fafalios' great achievements as Chairman of INTERCARGO. His all-rounded shipping knowledge and in-depth technical expertise has been an asset for INTERCARGO. His Chairmanship was marked by a strong enhancement of the dry bulk sector's representation, by instrumental collaborations and inspired leadership.”

John Lyras, former President of the European Community Shipowners Associations, added; “I would like to warmly congratulate Dimitri J Fafalios for his successful term as President of INTERCARGO following on from a decade of chairing the Organisation's Technical Committee. This achievement is one of several for Dimitri Fafalios whose services to Shipping both nationally and internationally have been longstanding and outstanding and are continuing. The title of Honorary Chairman of INTERCARGO constitutes due recognition and is entirely deserved.”

John Xylas, incoming Chairman of INTERCARGO, said; “During his six year tenure, Dimitri led our Association through unprecedented challenges whilst achieving remarkable growth and innovation. His vision was instrumental in establishing the Dry Bulk Centre of Excellence, launching our first ESG Review, and expanding our membership to historic levels. Dimitri’s unwavering commitment to safety, environmental responsibility and operational excellence has set a strong foundation for INTERCARGO's future.” He added; “We are fortunate that Dimitri will continue to contribute his wisdom as Honorary Chairman.”

Emanuele Grimaldi, Chairman of the International Chamber of Shipping, said; "On behalf of the International Chamber of Shipping I would like to extend our sincere thanks to Dimitri Fafalios for his outstanding leadership over the past six years. During his tenure as Chairman, Dimitri has played an important role in improving safety standards and operational efficiency in dry bulk shipping, and across the wider industry. Under his guidance, INTERCARGO has achieved significant milestones that will have a lasting impact. Dimitris' efforts have strengthened the foundation of his organisation, ensuring it is well-positioned to address the challenges of the future. It has been a pleasure working with Dimitri and I wish him, and his successor, Mr John A. Xylas every success in the future."

Mr Fafalios continues to contribute his expertise to INTERCARGO as Honorary Chairman, supporting the leadership team headed by John Xylas.



