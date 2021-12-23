28939 members and growing – the largest networking group in the maritime industry!

Maritime Logistics Professional

Indonesian Seafarer Appointed Chief Engineer of NYK LNG Carrier

Chief Engineer Tabah Supriyanto. Photo courtesy NYK

On December 10, 2021,  NYK Shipmanagement Pte. Ltd. appointed Indonesia seafarer Tabah Supriyanto as the first Indonesian chief engineer of an NYK LNG carrier.

Chief engineer Supriyanto has been a member of the NYK Group since 2008 and served on LNG carriers and becoming an experienced engineer. He is now being appointed to the position of chief engineer of an LNG carrier that provides transportation services for the Tangguh LNG project.

Since shipping for the Tangguh LNG project began in 2008, NYK has been working to foster high-quality Indonesian seafarers for this project. Since full-scale domestic transportation within Indonesia started under this project in 2014, NYK has had a long-term plan in place for training senior Indonesian seafarers in anticipation of the booming LNG transportation in the country. 

Through the NYK Maritime College, which is a unique program featuring unified requirements for seafarers regardless of nationality, NYK has worked  to appoint Indonesians to senior positions on high-risk ships.

