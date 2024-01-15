Subscribe
Inchcape Shipping Services Names Svend Stenberg Mølholt CCO

January 15, 2024

Svend Stenberg, Chief Commercial Officer at Inchcape Shipping Services. Credit: Kasper Fuglsang
Svend Stenberg, Chief Commercial Officer at Inchcape Shipping Services. Credit: Kasper Fuglsang

Port agency and marine services company Inchcape Shipping Services (ISS) announced the appointment of Svend Stenberg Mølholt as Chief Commercial Officer, effective January 9, 2024.

Svend has been in the shipping industry for 20 years, most recently serving as the Group COO in Monjasa Holding, a global fuel and shipping company. While serving as the Group COO, Svend also held the position of Chairman of the Board at RelateIT, one of Denmark’s largest NAV/Business Central partners. Before his time at Monjasa Holding and RelateIT, Svend spent most of his career in Maersk Logistics / Damco and held a number of roles in China and Denmark, including Chief Commercial Officer and, finally, Chief Transformation Officer.

“We are thrilled to welcome Svend Stenberg as Chief Commercial Officer at Inchcape Shipping Services,” said Philippe Maezelle, Chief Executive Officer at ISS. “Svend will bring a wealth of both Commercial and Transformation knowledge to ISS. In this role, Svend will be navigating the organisation to ensure a relentless focus on customers, building on the relations and changing requirements of the industry and customers, to ensure we continue earning our right to qualify as a global leader in port agency and marine services. Svend’s experience from building sustainable growth through connecting with customers, employees, trends, changing business landscapes, and stakeholders is essential as we accelerate our business in the years ahead. “

