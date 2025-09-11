Subscribe
Search

Inch Cape Offshore Wind Farm O&M Base Starts Taking Shape in Scotland

September 11, 2025

(Credit: Inch Cape Offshore)
(Credit: Inch Cape Offshore)

Construction has started on the operations and maintenance (O&M) base for the 1.1 GW Inch Cape Offshore Wind Farm at Montrose Port in Angus, Scotland.

The base will expand Inch Cape’s existing presence at Montrose, where its marine coordination center is already located, and confirms the port’s role as a major Scottish offshore wind hub.

Local contractor Pert Bruce Construction is delivering the project, which includes an O&M office, a 600 square metre warehouse, quayside facilities, communications systems, a 70-metre floating pontoon and quayside cranes.

“The start of work on our O&M base is another great milestone for the project and we are pleased to be working with Montrose Port Authority and Pert Bruce on the construction of these facilities. The O&M base will provide a significant number of highly skilled local jobs once in operation,” said John Hill, Project Director of Inch Cape.

Montrose Port has a strategic location with direct access to Inch Cape and other North Sea wind farms.

Construction of the new facilities and pontoons is expected to be completed in early 2027.

Inch Cape has a 15-year O&M contract with turbine supplier Vestas, and around 50 long-term jobs will be created at the new base, including wind turbine technicians, administration and office staff.

The offshore wind farm will comprise 72 Vestas 15 MW turbines and a single offshore substation installed at the site in August. First power is expected in late 2026, with full commercial operation targeted for 2027.

Inch Cape is a 50/50 joint venture between ESB and Red Rock Renewables and, once complete, is expected to generate almost 5 TWh of energy annually, enough to power all homes in Scotland.

Offshore Ports Coastal/Inland Industry News Activity Europe Infrastructure Offshore Wind

Related Logistics News

Jettyless Floating Terminal (JFT). © Stena Bulk

Stena Bulk Appoints Seasystems as Exclusive Global Partner...
Source: PSA India

PSA Doubles Handling Capacity at India’s Largest Container...
(Credit: Hanwha Group)

Hanwha Pledges $5B to Upgrade Philly Shipyard’s Capacity
Source: Port of Auckland

Port of Auckland Commences Upgrade of Bledisloe North and...
“This partnership isn’t just about day-to-day operations, it’s about setting a new standard for digital and sustainable logistics in the region.” says Jan Inge Pedersen, CEO of Kabal. © Kabal

Kabal Wins Contract with Phu Quoc Petroleum Operating...
© Eugene / Adobe Stock

Ships Queue at Russian Grain Port

Interview

Interview: Martin Kröger, CEO, German Shipowners Association

Interview: Martin Kröger, CEO, German Shipowners Association

Insight

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis

Video

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Logistics News

Inch Cape Offshore Wind Farm O&M Base Starts Taking Shape in Scotland

Inch Cape Offshore Wind Farm O&M Base Starts Taking Shape in Scotland

Number of Transits Through Panama Canal Edged Down in August

Number of Transits Through Panama Canal Edged Down in August

NTSB Issues Safety Alert for Land-Based Firefighters After Multiple Deaths

NTSB Issues Safety Alert for Land-Based Firefighters After Multiple Deaths

DNV 2050 Forecast Points to New Fuel Supply Challenges

DNV 2050 Forecast Points to New Fuel Supply Challenges

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News

Ryanair's boss warns that the impact of the war in Russia and Ukraine will last for years on European airlines
DiDi Global's $740m IPO settlement is likely to be ready by next month, according to plaintiffs' attorney
Poland bans drone flight and limits small air traffic along the eastern border