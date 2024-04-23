Subscribe
Search

ICTSI Manila Takes Delivery of New Quay Cranes

April 23, 2024

Source: ICTSI
Source: ICTSI

International Container Terminal Services, Inc. (ICTSI) has significantly upgraded its ability to handle foreign ultra-container vessels with the recent arrival of three new quay cranes at its flagship Manila International Container Terminal (MICT).

Manufactured by Shanghai Zhenhua Heavy Industry Co. Ltd. (ZPMC), the arrivals include two Post-Panamax with a reach of 18 rows across for Berths 3 and 4 and one Neo-Panamax with a reach of 20 rows across to be deployed at Berth 7.

The new cranes expand MICT's fleet to 18 quay cranes - the largest in the Philippines - and will be put into operation after commissioning, enabling yet faster turnaround times at the country's premiere international trade gateway.

Ports Infrastructure Container Cranes Container Shipping

Related Logistics News

© eyewave / Adobe Stock

Baltimore's Alternate Shipping Channels Not Deep Enough,...
© Juozas55 / Adobe Stock

US court Upholds License for Deepwater Oil-Export Facility
© icholakov / Adobe Stock

Crumbling Great Lakes Ports Infrastructure Makes Port...
© Jezper / Adobe Stock

New Container Yards Completed at Houston's Barbours Cut...
(Credit: Port of Aberdeen)

Port of Aberdeen Makes Progress on its Strategic Floating...
Source: NWSA

Phase 2 of Terminal 5 Modernization Project Unveiled in...

Interview

Bridges Can be Protected from Ship Collisions – An Expert on Structures in Disasters Explains How

Bridges Can be Protected from Ship Collisions – An Expert on Structures in Disasters Explains How

Insight

The Maritime Industry Has Unique Cybersecurity Challenges

The Maritime Industry Has Unique Cybersecurity Challenges

Video

Got Propane?

Got Propane?

Logistics News

Wallenius Wilhelmsen Inks Long-Term Lease for Georgia’s Brunswick Port

Wallenius Wilhelmsen Inks Long-Term Lease for Georgia’s Brunswick Port

Maersk Mulls Baltimore Barge Service

Maersk Mulls Baltimore Barge Service

ICTSI Manila Takes Delivery of New Quay Cranes

ICTSI Manila Takes Delivery of New Quay Cranes

Muddy Water Dredging Christens Marlin Class Dredge

Muddy Water Dredging Christens Marlin Class Dredge

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News