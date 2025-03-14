Subscribe
IAPORTS Launches Event for Port Specialists and Stakeholders

March 14, 2025

IAPORTS announced the launch of the IAPORTS Investment Round 2025, an event designed to bring together key stakeholders in the global port and infrastructure sectors. Credit: IAPORTS
IAPORTS announced the launch of the IAPORTS Investment Round 2025, an event designed to bring together key stakeholders in the global port and infrastructure sectors. Credit: IAPORTS

The International Association for Port Development (IAPORTS) announced yesterday the launch of the IAPORTS Investment Round 2025, an event designed to bring together key stakeholders in the global port and infrastructure sectors. The event will take place on April 24, 2025, at B3 - Brazil's Stock Exchange, in São Paulo, Brazil.

As global port authorities, terminal operators, investors, development banks, and infrastructure specialists gather for the event, IAPORTS aims to facilitate connections between port development projects and potential investors, unlocking new opportunities for the growth and modernization of the port sector.

This exclusive event will take place during the same week as Intermodal South America, one of the largest trade shows for logistics, transportation, and infrastructure in the Americas.

Event highlights include keynote speeches, matchmaking sessions, and networking opportunities. 

