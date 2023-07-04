Subscribe
Röhlig Logistics Appoints Global Sea Freight Director

July 4, 2023

German logistics company Röhlig Logistics has appointed Simon Albrecht as Global Sea Freight Director, effective July 1, 2023.

“Röhlig has an excellent reputation and I am very much looking forward to being part of this international team and playing an active role in the company’s development. One of my main focuses will be on driving network expansion – both by entering new markets and extending our carrier portfolio. Ensuring access to alternative fuel technologies in order to provide low-carbon shipping options will also be a key goal,” said Albrecht.

The 45-year-old holds a Master’s degree in Digital Business Management and has 25 years of experience in the logistics sector. Prior to his new position at Röhlig Logistics, he served as Global Key Account Manager at Maersk Germany.

He reports to Hylton Gray, CEO Sea Freight, Air Freight, Contract Logistics & Sales and member of the Global Executive Board.

Gray says: “We are delighted to fill the key role of Global Sea Freight Director with Simon Albrecht. He brings a wealth of logistics expertise, backed by a long-term track record in the industry. With his support, we will continue to drive the strategic growth of our sea freight business.”

