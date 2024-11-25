Subscribe
HJSC Tapped to Build a New Port in Cebu, Philippines

November 25, 2024

HJ Shipbuilding & Construction (HJSC) received the Notification of Award (NOA) for the Cebu New Port Construction Project, which was commissioned by the Philippines' Department of Transportation (DOTr).

The project will involve the construction of a large new port in Consolacion, located 10 km northeast of the existing Cebu Port. The development will cover 250,000-sq.-m. of reclaimed land and include a dock capable of handling two 2,000 TEU vessels (1TEU = a standard 20-foot container) simultaneously, along with operational facilities and access roads. Financed through a loan from the Economic Development Cooperation Fund (EDCF), the project is estimated to cost around KRW 282 billion (VAT included) and will take 35 months to complete.

The Philippines, an archipelago of more than 7,000 islands, depends largely on sea transport for its logistics. To support continued economic growth, expanding port infrastructure is essential. However, the current facilities at Cebu Port are unable to efficiently manage the growing volume of cargo.

An official from HJSC stated, “The development of the Cebu New Port will help alleviate congestion at the existing Cebu Port and enhance the country’s maritime logistics system.” He added, “This contract win reflects our extensive experience in port, airport, and flood control infrastructure, as well as our technical expertise and localized approach, which we’ve developed over many years of operations in the Philippines.”

Since its first project in the Philippines—a road construction in Mindanao in 1973—the multinational shipbuilder has completed over 80 major projects across the country over the past five decades. These include roads, ports, dams, airports, and shipyards, making HJSC the foreign construction company with the largest project portfolio in the Philippines. The company is especially recognized for successfully delivering key government infrastructure projects such as the Manila Light Rail, Davao International Airport, Laguindingan International Airport, and the large-scale Subic Shipyard, helping to elevate the reputation of Korean construction companies in the region.

Ports Infrastructure

