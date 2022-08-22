ABS Hires Hernandez to Head its Offshore Division

Classification society ABS announced it has appointed veteran offshore industry leader Miguel Hernandez to head its offshore division.

The former MODEC general manager of sales and marketing is now ABS Senior Vice President of Offshore Business Development, leading global offshore including the FPSO, FPU and floating offshore wind sectors.

“As the world’s leading offshore class, we are always looking to innovate and develop our services for clients. This is why we have appointed Miguel, who I am delighted to welcome to ABS where I am confident he will support our best-in-class team to step-up to the next level. Our clients expect and deserve industry-leading support as we navigate the operational and regulatory challenges of the energy transition and ABS is fully committed to ensuring they get it. Miguel’s appointment is the latest evidence of that,” said Christopher J. Wiernicki, ABS Chairman, President and CEO.

Hernandez has more than 18 years of experience in the oil and gas industry, including expertise in global strategic account management, offshore sales and business development. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering Technology from Texas A&M University and a Master of Business Administration from Rice University.