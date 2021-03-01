Hesse Takes the Engineering Lead at FSG Shipyard

Flensburger Schiffbau-Gesellschaft (FSG) has a new Head of Engineering as of March 1, 2021, when Volker Hesse takes over the job.

Hesse (47) is a mechanical engineer who began his career around 20 years ago at Blohm & Voss shipyard in Hamburg. Since then, he has held various positions in project management up to and including Head of Product Management at thyssenkrupp Marine Systems’ surface vessel unit. Since 2018, Hesse has been involved in the development and orientation of a consulting company as co-founder and managing partner.

“Our goal is to diversify FSG and increasingly enter into the construction of support vessels and escort ships for the navy. In doing so, we are building on a long tradition of the shipyard,” said FSG Managing Director Philipp Maracke. “I am very pleased that we have been able to win over Volker Hesse, a proven expert in this field. The importance of this segment for German shipbuilding will continue to grow in the coming years.”

At FSG, Hesse first wants to get to know his engineering team: “As a former handball player, I am a real team player. Only together can we confidently position the shipyard to build up a new, competitive and high-performance product portfolio. Which is why our focus will be on the organization, the products and the processes.”