Headway Hosts Low Carbon Solutions Themed Seminar in Singapore

Headway Technology Group, a leader in green shipping technology, hosted a seminar on January 23, 2024, at Parkroyal Collection Marina Bay, Singapore. The event, themed "Innovation for better low carbon solution" drew more than100 delegates, including representatives from Singaporean ship owners, shipyards, designing institutes, and alternative fuel associations. The focus of the seminar was to engage in meaningful discussions on the challenges and opportunities within the realm of low-carbon shipping.

In the keynote speech, Headway emphasized Singapore's consistent leadership in green shipping technology and regulations, positioning the city-state as a hub where visionaries and pioneers converge to ignite ideas through collective effort and intelligence. Addressing the pressing industry focus on low-carbon solutions, Headway reaffirmed its commitment to providing trustworthy solutions with dedication and innovation. The seminar served as a pivotal step forward, lifting the veil of uncertainty that lies ahead on the path to 2050.

Key highlights of the seminar included detailed analysis and explanations from Principal Consultants Zhang Jie and Satinder Virdi of DNV, who delved into the relevant regulations and market situations regarding the decarbonization pathway and solutions from the classification society's perspective. Chris Chatterton, COO of Methanol Institute, provided an in-depth analysis of the trend and status of methanol as a bunker fuel. Govinder Singh Chopra, Director of SeaTech Solutions International, offered a comprehensive analysis of challenges, opportunities, and solutions in the pathway to net zero from the designing institute's standpoint. He also presented a design example of the layout of the OceanGuard® Methanol Fuel Supply System, intended for fitting onboard existing vessels.

Headway's project leaders provided a comprehensive overview of the company's low-carbon solution portfolio, including the Methanol Fuel Supply System, Carbon Capture, Utilization and Storage System, and Exhaust Gas Cleaning System. The company has built a robust carbon ecosystem with a closed-loop value chain, proven to be intelligent, customizable, modular, flexible, and dependable. With 120 service stations across 56 countries and regions, Headway can deliver 7*24 comprehensive, localized technical support on low-carbon solutions.

Having invested significantly in the Singapore market, Headway has secured substantial approvals and orders from Singapore customers. The company has established a branch company and spare parts warehouse in Singapore to provide timely and effective technical consultations and support for customers. Looking ahead, Headway aims to deepen its cooperation with partners in Singapore and around the world, fostering a mutually beneficial relationship and contributing to a sustainable future for green shipping.

