Head of Top US Oil-export Port Resigns Suddenly

May 16, 2023

Sean Strawbridge (File photo: Cory J. Mendenhall / U/S/ Coast Guard)
Sean Strawbridge, chief executive of the Port of Corpus Christi, the largest U.S. oil-export port by volume, abruptly resigned on Tuesday, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Strawbridge, who had been a top executive at the Texas port since 2015, was not immediately available to comment. He had spoken a day earlier at the port at an event celebrating the future of energy.

Spokespeople for the Port of Corpus Christi did not respond to requests for comments.


(Reuters = Reporting by Arathy Somasekhar)

Ports

