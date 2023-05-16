Head of Top US Oil-export Port Resigns Suddenly

Sean Strawbridge, chief executive of the Port of Corpus Christi, the largest U.S. oil-export port by volume, abruptly resigned on Tuesday, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Strawbridge, who had been a top executive at the Texas port since 2015, was not immediately available to comment. He had spoken a day earlier at the port at an event celebrating the future of energy.

Spokespeople for the Port of Corpus Christi did not respond to requests for comments.





(Reuters = Reporting by Arathy Somasekhar)