Havyard Jumps to the Fore on Hydrogen

Havyard said that its complete hydrogen system for ships will be completed in 2021, and to that end the group is establishing a separate company to meet market demand for the solution, which will make it possible also for large ships to sail longer distances with zero emissions.

Premised on the international mandate to dramatically reduce emissions from ships, Gunnar Larsen, CEO of the Havyard Group, said "We are seeing increasing interest in the market for hydrogen. This form of energy produces zero emissions at the same time as it is the most technologically mature for large vessels sailing over relatively long distances. We are in an excellent position to be among the leading players in the development and delivery of hydrogen systems (and) are therefore establishing Havyard Hydrogen AS to offer customers a complete solution for hydrogen-powered ships."

Havyard Hydrogen will be the system integrator and will deliver complete hydrogen energy systems for ships in cooperation with partners and subcontractors.

Havyard has accumulated a lot of know-how about hydrogen as a result of recent years’ development work, said Kristian Osnes, from Havyard’s R&D department who will be EVP of Havyard Hydrogen AS. He added that the Group’s research work has focused on large-scale systems. "We can now offer a system with 3.2 MW fuel cells. This will make it possible for large vessels to sail with zero emissions over longer distances. At the same time, the system is scalable and can be used by both large and small vessels."

Osnes says that, by establishing this new company, Havyard is getting ready to commercialise the hydrogen solutions developed through the FreeCo2ast project.

"If Norway and the rest of the world are to achieve the emission reduction goals, we need solutions that can reduce emissions towards zero. We believe that the timing is right, given that both the market and the regulatory requirements create demand for concrete solutions that can result in substantial reductions in emissions from shipping."



