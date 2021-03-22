28849 members and growing – the largest networking group in the maritime industry!

March 22, 2021

Harvey Appointed as Chief Executive of Windship Technology

Image courtesy Windship Technology

Image courtesy Windship Technology

U.K.-based Windship Technology said its board of directors has confirmed the appointment of Graham Harvey as chief executive officer. 

Harvey's remit will be to convert the progress that has been made in the overall Windship Technology auxiliary wind power system and to commercialize the proposition, the company said.

Harvey has spent a lifetime in and around the marine industry having studied ship science at the University of Southampton. A member of the Royal Institute of Naval Architects, his career saw him rise to Head of Technology at SP Systems Limited, a privately-owned manufacturer of advanced composite materials, before assuming the Managing Director role in 2005.

