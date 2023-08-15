Harvest Technology Group Secures First Fugro Middle East USV Project

Australian-headquartered Harvest Technology Group secured its first order from Fugro Middle East (Fugro ME) for its hybrid Nodestream and RiS (Remote Inspection System) solution.

According to Harvest Technology Group, the solution establishes a self-contained, self-deployable system for Fugro worldwide to scale and grow its remote operations and be deployed to support uncrewed surface vessel (USV) operations.

Typically, a USV requires 12-16 cameras installed onboard for remote operations functionality, however constant streaming required over satellite networks comes at a premium. With Harvest’s hybridized solution, Fugro ME can use the Nodestream proprietary technology for remote 24/7, live video streaming during periods of observation, navigation, and transit, switching to RiS premium features at will, or performing simultaneous activities using both functionalities, depending on the work scope.

“Harvest has a long-standing relationship of supplying advanced remote inspection and control technology to Fugro Australia in support of our shared vision,” said Jimmy Dean, Harvest’s Head of Solution Architecture. “Fugro ME’s investment in our video streaming technology for their USV operations echoes this confidence in our capability to provide the best remote operations technology on the market. We look forward to growing our footprint within Fugro globally, and together pioneering the future of maritime innovation.”

RiS is Harvest’s flagship technology. A frame-synchronous 4K video, audio, and data streaming technology that empowers remote operations, live decision making and remote inspection capabilities. RiS leverages the Nodestream proprietary transfer protocol allowing for real-time streaming across any network, even if congested, at a fraction of the bandwidth typically required.

Increasing deployment of Harvest’s technology onto uncrewed assets for land, sea and air applications demonstrates growing market demand for reliability, efficiency, and reduced cost and environmental impact.