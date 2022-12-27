Subscribe
Harlem Rocket to Collaborate with Raymarine

December 27, 2022

Image courtesy Raymarine
The Harlem Rocket, a new high-speed boat tour on the Hudson River along the famed Harlem and Upper Manhattan waterfront set to launch in the Spring of 2023, announced a sponsorship and collaboration with Raymarine. The Harlem Rocket, to be launched from the West Harlem Piers, will feature guidance systems produced by Raymarine.

“We are so happy to add Raymarine to our growing list of founding supporters and collaborators for the Harlem Rocket, the first phase of the Harlem Gateway Waterfront Initiative,” says Garry A, Johnson, founder and CEO of Paradise Express Ferry and Harlem

Rocket LLC. “As thrilling as it is educational, the 90-passenger Harlem Rocket tours focus on the many historical and cultural contributions of the dynamic people who have lived and worked in Harlem and neighboring communities.”

The Harlem Rocket is a uniquely branded, immersive maritime experience, integrated with novel drone, artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud-storage technologies, enabling guests to capture and share their experiences of the Upper Manhattan waterfront and the New York City skyline like never before. It also uses a workforce development model that is designed to create career opportunities and jobs. “Our plan includes exposing area youth to the myriad of career opportunities available in the maritime space, because as we like to say, ‘A kid can't be what a kid can't see,'” said Johnson, who also volunteers his time as Economic Development Chairman for the NAACP New York State Conference.

