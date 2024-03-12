Subscribe
Harland & Wolff to Provide Port Facilities for Falkland Islands

March 12, 2024

(Image: Harland & Wolff)
(Image: Harland & Wolff)

Harland & Wolff has been chosen as the preferred bidder by the Falkland Islands Government (FIG) to support delivery of the islands’ port facility, known as FIPASS.

The decision was announced by FIG following a sitting of its Executive Council earlier this month. The value of the contract is between £100 and £120 million.

Harland & Wolff already has a legacy with the Falkland Islands, as it built the six linked barges which make up the islands’ existing port facility more than 40 years ago. The FIPASS project involves the build, transportation, and installation of four floating pontoons, each measuring around 90 metres each in length.

The full details of the contract are currently being determined, but Harland & Wolff said it has the flexibility to carry out the build work across its four sites including Belfast, Appledore, Arnish and Methil.

