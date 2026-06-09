Hamworthy is Back as Independent Company

Following the divestment of Wärtsilä Water & Waste to Solix Group AB, Hamworthy recently launchedas an independent specialist in marine water and waste systems. The business enters its next chapter with full operational continuity for customers worldwide, bringing together more than a century of engineering heritage, established installed-base expertise and global lifecycle support capabilities under the historic Hamworthy name.

The launch marks the return of Hamworthy as a standalone marine environmental systems company and brand, with Serck Como, the freshwater generation business previously operating within Wärtsilä Water & Waste, continuing as Serck Como – A Hamworthy Business. Hamworthy headquarters remain in Poole, UK, while Serck Como continues operating from its established facility in Geestacht, Germany.





“Hamworthy represents the evolution of Wärtsilä Water & Waste as a focused independent specialist with marine water and waste systems at the centre of everything we do. Our customers can expect complete continuity in the expertise, engineering capability, operational support and long-term accountability they already know. The same people, installed-base knowledge and lifecycle commitment remain in place. As Hamworthy, we now have an even clearer focus on helping customers operate with confidence in increasingly regulated marine environments, through deep technical expertise, integrated systems understanding and long-term support.”

Fraser Scott, CEO, Hamworthy.

Image courtesy Hamworthy





Hamworthy aims to help shipowners, operators, shipyards and technical specifiers operate with confidence in increasingly regulated marine environments. Its integrated water and waste systems for newbuild and retrofit projects cover wastewater treatment, freshwater generation, ballast water management and solid waste handling, combining decades of specialist expertise with long-term service and maintenance support.

The company will continue serving customers across cruise, merchant shipping, offshore, naval and specialist vessel sectors globally. Existing systems, service agreements, support structures, engineering teams and lifecycle commitments remain fully in place as the business moves forward under independent ownership, reinforcing Hamworthy’s commitment to operational reassurance and long-term accountability.