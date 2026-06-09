Subscribe
Search

Hamworthy is Back as Independent Company

June 9, 2026

Image courtesy Hamworthy
Image courtesy Hamworthy

Following the divestment of Wärtsilä Water & Waste to Solix Group AB, Hamworthy recently launchedas an independent specialist in marine water and waste systems. The business enters its next chapter with full operational continuity for customers worldwide, bringing together more than a century of engineering heritage, established installed-base expertise and global lifecycle support capabilities under the historic Hamworthy name.

The launch marks the return of Hamworthy as a standalone marine environmental systems company and brand, with Serck Como, the freshwater generation business previously operating within Wärtsilä Water & Waste, continuing as Serck Como – A Hamworthy Business. Hamworthy headquarters remain in Poole, UK, while Serck Como continues operating from its established facility in Geestacht, Germany.


“Hamworthy represents the evolution of Wärtsilä Water & Waste as a focused independent specialist with marine water and waste systems at the centre of everything we do. Our customers can expect complete continuity in the expertise, engineering capability, operational support and long-term accountability they already know. The same people, installed-base knowledge and lifecycle commitment remain in place. As Hamworthy, we now have an even clearer focus on helping customers operate with confidence in increasingly regulated marine environments, through deep technical expertise, integrated systems understanding and long-term support.”
Fraser Scott, CEO, Hamworthy.
Image courtesy Hamworthy


Hamworthy aims to help shipowners, operators, shipyards and technical specifiers operate with confidence in increasingly regulated marine environments. Its integrated water and waste systems for newbuild and retrofit projects cover wastewater treatment, freshwater generation, ballast water management and solid waste handling, combining decades of specialist expertise with long-term service and maintenance support.

The company will continue serving customers across cruise, merchant shipping, offshore, naval and specialist vessel sectors globally. Existing systems, service agreements, support structures, engineering teams and lifecycle commitments remain fully in place as the business moves forward under independent ownership, reinforcing Hamworthy’s commitment to operational reassurance and long-term accountability.

Technology Shipbuilding Waste water

Related Logistics News

Source: ATSB

Report Details Four Ship Breakaways During Storm
© Adobe Stock/ Solarisys

Panama Canal Reduces Maximum Vessel Draft for Neopanamax...
© Adobe Stock/Milan

Maritime Drone Self-Detonates in Constanta Port
Source: Port of Los Angeles

New Excursion Boat Debuts at Port of Los Angeles
Photo: Leif Eisenheim (private).

Eisenheim Takes the Helm at Shipbuilder Neptun Werft
Copyright Yellow Boat/AdobeStock

Unite, Prepare and Enable Maritime Cyber Readiness

Video

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Insight

How a rope change cut unplanned downtime and deck exclusion zones on a deepwater support vessel

How a rope change cut unplanned downtime and deck exclusion zones on a deepwater support vessel

Video

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Logistics News

Hamworthy is Back as Independent Company

Hamworthy is Back as Independent Company

New Zealand selects two LNG terminal bidders for energy security

New Zealand selects two LNG terminal bidders for energy security

Port Everglades Contributes $48.3b in Economic Impact, 300,000 Jobs for Florida

Port Everglades Contributes $48.3b in Economic Impact, 300,000 Jobs for Florida

Report Details Four Ship Breakaways During Storm

Report Details Four Ship Breakaways During Storm

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News

Emirates won't cut flights in the Middle East despite pressures
Inpex will ask Australia's workplace Tribunal to block any labour action at Ichthys LNG
Taiwan claims China Coast Guard 'harassed commercial shipping' off its shores