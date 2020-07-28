Gustafsson Joins Ocean Technologies Group

Experienced maritime technology and ship management executive Johan Gustafsson has joined learning and operational technology company Ocean Technologies Group as Chief Revenue Officer.

Based in the group’s Norwegian office, Gustafsson will lead account management, customer support and sales teams based globally across Ocean Technologies Group companies. He will report to group CEO Manish Singh.

Gustafsson’s experience in maritime technology businesses spans two decades with blue-chip organizations including Transas, Wartsila and most recently with Wallem Group, as its Chief Operating Officer. Having started his career in the Swedish Armed Forces, Gustafsson had a long association with Transas where he led the global sales team before a merger with Wartsila, whereupon Johan became the Director of Global Sales for Wartsila Voyage Solutions.