Green Leasing Solution Launched for Refrigerated Transport

Intermodal equipment leasing company SeaCube has partnered with Greensee to launch green and net-zero reefer leases based on Greensee's AI-driven CO2 emissions reporting technology.

Refrigerated containers account for about 10% of a ship's container capacity but can consume up to 20-30% of a vessel’s total power output, contributing significantly to CO2 emissions. SeaCube’s Green Reefer Leases address this challenge by providing access to advanced energy analytics and optimized asset designs, including:

• Refrigerated containers equipped with next-generation controllers, enhanced telematics, and efficient compressors.

• Real-time data analytics to optimize refrigeration operations, accounting for variables such as ambient temperature, cargo type and trade lane.

• Energy savings and emissions reductions of up to 20%, delivering tangible sustainability and cost benefits.

Pacific International Lines (PIL) is participating in a GHG reporting and reefer fleet optimization pilot sponsored by SeaCube and Greensee. This initiative establishes metrics for decarbonization benchmarking while identifying opportunities for fuel savings and operational efficiency.

SeaCube is also working with Thermo King® and CMA CGM to field-test Thermo King’s E-COOLPAC electric genset, one of the first battery-powered refrigerated container gensets in the US. The zero direct emission battery power technology electrifies last-mile refrigerated transport (excluding truck power).

The Thermo King E-COOLPAC offers a range of battery modules, as well as extension packs to deliver power ranging from 35kWh to 105kWh and can be fitted or retrofitted to marine container chassis, where a traditional diesel genset can currently fit.

The e-genset offers zero CO2 and particulate emissions during operation and renewable energy charging compatibility.



