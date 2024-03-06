Subscribe
Search

Greece Launches Tender for Stake Sale in Lavrion Port

March 6, 2024

© TETYANA / Adobe Stock
© TETYANA / Adobe Stock

Greece has invited investors to submit an expression of interest for a stake of at least 50% in its Lavrion port near Athens, its privatization agency HRADF said on Wednesday.

The port, due to its proximity to popular tourist destinations such as the Cyclades islands and Greece's busiest airport, the Athens International Airport, is suitable for the development of a cruise terminal and a marina for yachts.

Following the expression of interest, shortlisted investors will be invited to submit binding bids, the Hellenic Republic Asset Development Fund (HRADF) said in a statement.

The port has the right to use and develop land, buildings and facilities under a concession agreement with the Greek state which ends in 2062.


(Reuters - Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou, editing by Ed Osmond)

Ports Europe

Related Logistics News

© Lucia / Adobe Stock

Brazil Prosecutors Want Blasting at Paranagua Port Halted
© ake1150 / Adobe Stock

Singapore and Australia Formalize Corridor Collaboration

Post-cyclone Dredging Underway in India's Port of...
© glebzter / Adobe Stock

Ukraine Expands Ship War Insurance with Marsh & Lloyd's to...
Source: Port of Paranagua

Brazil's Paranagua Port Resumes Operations After Fire
(Photo: Ports of Stockholm)

Finnish Partners to Create Green Shipping Corridor

Interview

Houthi Rockets Wreak Havoc on Middle East Container Shipping

Houthi Rockets Wreak Havoc on Middle East Container Shipping

Insight

Risk Reigns in Ocean Shipping, Industry and Economic Experts Say

Risk Reigns in Ocean Shipping, Industry and Economic Experts Say
Fernstrum

Video

Coast Guard R&D Center Receives Auxiliary Integration Award

Coast Guard R&D Center Receives Auxiliary Integration Award

Logistics News

US Container Shippers Slow Walk New Contracts, Eye Easing of Red Sea Rate Hikes

US Container Shippers Slow Walk New Contracts, Eye Easing of Red Sea Rate Hikes

Brazil Prosecutors Want Blasting at Paranagua Port Halted

Brazil Prosecutors Want Blasting at Paranagua Port Halted

SSA Marine Adds First Electric Forklift in Port of San Diego

SSA Marine Adds First Electric Forklift in Port of San Diego

Greece Launches Tender for Stake Sale in Lavrion Port

Greece Launches Tender for Stake Sale in Lavrion Port

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News