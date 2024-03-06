Greece Launches Tender for Stake Sale in Lavrion Port

Greece has invited investors to submit an expression of interest for a stake of at least 50% in its Lavrion port near Athens, its privatization agency HRADF said on Wednesday.

The port, due to its proximity to popular tourist destinations such as the Cyclades islands and Greece's busiest airport, the Athens International Airport, is suitable for the development of a cruise terminal and a marina for yachts.

Following the expression of interest, shortlisted investors will be invited to submit binding bids, the Hellenic Republic Asset Development Fund (HRADF) said in a statement.

The port has the right to use and develop land, buildings and facilities under a concession agreement with the Greek state which ends in 2062.





