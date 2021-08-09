28895 members and growing – the largest networking group in the maritime industry!

LoginJoin

Tuesday, August 10, 2021

Maritime Logistics Professional

August 9, 2021

Great Lakes Limestone Trade Up 11% in July

© ehrlif / Adobe Stock

© ehrlif / Adobe Stock

Shipments of limestone on the Great Lakes totaled 3.8 million tons in July, an increase of 11% compared to a year ago, according to the Lake Carriers’ Association (LCA). The trade was a near match to the month’s 5-year average.

Loadings from U.S. quarries totaled nearly 3 million tons, an increase of 13.1% compared to 2020, while shipments from Canadian quarries increased by 4% to 839,825 tons, LCA said.

Year-to-date the Lakes limestone trade stands at 13.8 million tons, an increase of 10.8% compared to a year ago. Loadings from Michigan and Ohio quarries total 10.5 million tons, an increase of 6.7%.  Shipments from Ontario quarries total 3.3 million tons, an increase of 26.6% compared to 2020.

Related News

Baba Devani, CEO Marine, Survitec.

VIDEO: Five Minutes with Baba Devani, CEO Marine, Survitec

 © chungking / Adobe Stock

China's Export, Import Growth Seen Moderating in July

 The crane BASIS is installed in the saddle bracket between the sill beam and main equalizer beam. There are four corners for each crane. This photo shows two corners on the waterside; the two corners on the landside are not shown. Photo courtesy Casper, Phillips & Associates Inc. (CPA).

Seismic Isolation System for Pair of Quayside Container Cranes

 Visakhapatnam port is a second largest port by cargo handled in India. (Image Credit: AdobeStock / © SNEHIT)

India's Ports on Alert for 'Underwater' Attacks

 Image courtesy Klüber Lubrication/Wilhelmsen

Wilhelmsen inks deal to sell, distribute Klüber Maritime Lubricant Range

Maritime Blogs

Maritime Jobs

Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command

First Radio Electronics Technician (IAT)

● Military Sealift Command

Maritime Engineer

● Hollywood, FL, United States

Ship Communications Officer (IAM)

● Military Sealift Command

Chief Radio Electronics Technician (IAT)

● Military Sealift Command
Search Jobs
Post your
Resume 		Employers – Post Job
Q4 2019 - Short Sea Shipping Ports
Subscribe
© New Wave Media Int