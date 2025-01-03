Subscribe
Search

Great Lakes Limestone Trade Down in 2024

January 3, 2025

The Bulk Carrier Jackson at W. 3rd - Cuyahoga (c) LCA
The Bulk Carrier Jackson at W. 3rd - Cuyahoga (c) LCA

Shipments of limestone on the Great Lakes totaled 28.3 million tons in 2024, a decrease of 3.9 percent compared to 2023.  2024’s loadings were below the trade’s 5-year average by 2.9 percent.

Loadings from U.S. quarries decreased 3.4 percent from the prior year to 22.8 million tons.  Shipments from U.S. quarries were also below their 5-year average by 2.4 percent.

Shipments from Canadian quarries totaled 5.4 million tons, a decrease of 5.7 percent compared to 2023 and 5 percent below the 5-year average.

Bulk Carriers Ports Great Lakes Coastal/Inland Infrastructure Cargo

Related Logistics News

File Image: The St. Lawrence Seaway (c) Wilding / Adobestock

Great Lakes St. Lawrence Seaway System Issues Notice to...
(c) wetzkaz / Adobestock

FMC Announces Export Strategies Deadline
ABS Chairman and CEO Christopher J. Wiernicki (c) ABS

ABS CEO Wiernicki Emphasizes Sustainable Shipping
(c) Darunrat / Adobestock

Broad Sector Declines puts Baltic Index at 17-month low
(Credit: DP World)

DP World Starts Construction of New $1.2B Port in Senegal
(c) Eugene / Adobestock

Baltic Index Retreats Across All Segments

Interview

Interview: Martin Kröger, CEO, German Shipowners Association

Interview: Martin Kröger, CEO, German Shipowners Association

Insight

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis

Video

Propane Powers Reliable Port Tractor Recharging

Propane Powers Reliable Port Tractor Recharging

Logistics News

PDVSA 2024 Oil Exports Climb in Choppy Year

PDVSA 2024 Oil Exports Climb in Choppy Year

Green Technology & Alternative Fuel Uptake

Green Technology & Alternative Fuel Uptake

Wärtsilä makes Dow Jones Sustainability Index Again

Wärtsilä makes Dow Jones Sustainability Index Again

Great Lakes Limestone Trade Down in 2024

Great Lakes Limestone Trade Down in 2024

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News

Asian spot prices rise on Europe's gas outlook uncertainty
U.S. police worried about copycat vehicle-ramming attacks
Underwater sabotage suspected in Baltic Sea