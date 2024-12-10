Subscribe
Great Lakes NOV Iron Ore Trade Dips

December 10, 2024

The 'Mesabi Miner' at Cleveland (c) LCA

Shipments of iron ore on the Great Lakes totaled 4.3 million tons in November, a decrease of 4.7 percent from 2023. Shipments were below the month’s 5-year average by 3.5 percent.

Year-to-date the iron ore trade stands at 45.2 million tons, a decrease of 2.3 percent compared to the same point in 2023. Through November iron ore loadings are 4.2 percent above their 5-year average for that timeframe.

Since 1880, Lake Carriers’ has represented the U.S.-flag Great Lakes fleet, which today can move more than 90 million tons of cargos annually that are the foundation of American industry, infrastructure, and power: iron ore, stone, coal, cement, and other dry bulk materials such as grain, salt, and sand.

More information is available at www.lcaships.com.

