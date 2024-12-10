Great Lakes NOV Iron Ore Trade Dips

Shipments of iron ore on the Great Lakes totaled 4.3 million tons in November, a decrease of 4.7 percent from 2023. Shipments were below the month’s 5-year average by 3.5 percent.



Year-to-date the iron ore trade stands at 45.2 million tons, a decrease of 2.3 percent compared to the same point in 2023. Through November iron ore loadings are 4.2 percent above their 5-year average for that timeframe.



Since 1880, Lake Carriers’ has represented the U.S.-flag Great Lakes fleet, which today can move more than 90 million tons of cargos annually that are the foundation of American industry, infrastructure, and power: iron ore, stone, coal, cement, and other dry bulk materials such as grain, salt, and sand.

