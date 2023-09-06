Subscribe
Great Lakes Iron Ore, Limestone Trades Rise in August

September 6, 2023

(Photo: Lake Carriers’ Association)
(Photo: Lake Carriers’ Association)

Shipments of iron ore and limestone on the Great Lakes for the month of August both increased compared to 2022, up 8.6% and 4.4% respectively, according to latest figures from the Lake Carriers’ Association (LCA).

The 5.5 million tons or iron ore shipped in August was 3.5% above the month’s five-year average, while limestone cargos were above the month’s five-year average by 3.7%, LCA said. Limestone loadings from U.S. quarries totaled 3.3 million tons, an increase of 5% compared to 2022.  Shipments from Canadian quarries totaled 754,178 tons, an increase of 1.9%.

Year-to-date the iron ore trade totals 31.2 million tons, an increase of 28.9% compared to the same point last year. Through August iron shipments are 6.5%  above their five-year average for eight months of the year.

Year-to-date the Lakes limestone trade stands at 16.2 million tons, a decrease of 7.4% compared to a year ago. Loadings from Michigan and Ohio quarries total 13.1 million tons, a decrease of 5.1%. Shipments from Ontario quarries total 3.1 million tons, a decrease of 15.6%.

