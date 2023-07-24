Great Lakes Gets Green Light for Brownsville Channel Dredging

Dredging contractor Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation announced it has received a notice to proceed to perform essential improvements to the Brownsville Ship Channel for NextDecade Corporation’s Rio Grande LNG project.

The company said it expects to start work for the project later this year, including deepening the entrance channel to the western end of the Rio Grande LNG property also known as Phase 1 of the Brazos Island Harbor Channel Improvements. The project also includes the development of two ship berths and turning basin for the Rio Grande LNG facility.

The project will enhance commercial navigation into and out of the Port of Brownsville and ensure the safe and reliable access of LNG carriers to the Rio Grande LNG facility.

Lasse Petterson, Great Lakes’ president and CEO, said, “This exciting milestone project is the largest undertaken by Great Lakes in its 133-year history. We look forward to working with NextDecade and other stakeholders, including the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the Port of Brownsville, on this important improvement project that will benefit the navigation interests and allows for future development of the Port of Brownsville.”



