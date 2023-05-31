Subscribe
Search

Goltens Worldwide Appoints Sandeep Seth CEO

May 31, 2023

Goltens Worldwide appointed Sandeep Seth as Chief Executive Officer. Image courtesy Goltens
Goltens Worldwide appointed Sandeep Seth as Chief Executive Officer. Image courtesy Goltens

Goltens Worldwide appointed Sandeep Seth as Chief Executive Officer.

He joined Goltens in 2002 and occupied positions of increasing responsibility since then. Since 2019 he has served as company President, leading the organization through the challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic, overseeing the development of new capabilities and business lines, and positioning Goltens for growth.

He has more than 32 years of experience spanning various industries, including 22 years in the marine and offshore sectors.

People & Company News Shipbuilding Jobs news

Related Logistics News

Copyright Kalyakan/AdobeStock

'Free Money' is Over, but Shipping Finance is Positive
Chart courtesy BIMCO/IHS Markit

Ship Recycling Set to Boom Through 2032, Says BIMCO
(Image: Alaska LNG)

Alaska LNG Project Clears Legal Hurdle
© Piotr Wawrzyniuk / Adobe Stock

How Gdańsk is Reclaiming its Industrial Waterfront
(File photo: Ceres Terminals)

Macquarie Expects $1 Billion from Sale of US Port Terminal...
Austal USA promoted Chris Young to Vice President of Production Operations. Young, formerly Senior Director of Production, is a 26-year veteran of Austal with 19 of those years spent at Austal USA’s new construction manufacturing facilities in Mobile. Photo courtesy Austal USA

Young Named VP Production Ops at Austal USA


Trending Logistics News

Copyright AdobeStock/fotofox33

Container Shipping Rate Collapse Continues
Cargo
© leopold / Adobe Stock

Ukraine Wants to Deepen Danube to Expand Grain Export...
Dredging

Interview

PNCT Selects MAFI on Propane-fueled Port Tractor Fleet

PNCT Selects MAFI on Propane-fueled Port Tractor Fleet

Insight

Global Freight Cycle May Have Reached Lowest Point

Global Freight Cycle May Have Reached Lowest Point

Sponsored

Meet the Affordable Barracuda AUV

Meet the Affordable Barracuda AUV

Video

Temporary Barge Quay Constructed at Europa Terminal in Antwerp

Temporary Barge Quay Constructed at Europa Terminal in Antwerp

Logistics News

MarTID: 2023 Survey of Maritime Training Practices is Open

MarTID: 2023 Survey of Maritime Training Practices is Open

Thenamaris to install Starlink LEO Internet

Thenamaris to install Starlink LEO Internet

Container Shipping Rate Collapse Continues

Container Shipping Rate Collapse Continues

Goltens Worldwide Appoints Sandeep Seth CEO

Goltens Worldwide Appoints Sandeep Seth CEO

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News