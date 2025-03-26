Saguenay Port Authority Orders Konecranes Mobile Harbor Crane

The Saguenay Port Authority in Quebec has ordered a Konecranes Gottwald ESP.6B Mobile Harbor Crane for a new cargo handling system currently under development. The order was booked in Q1 2025, with handover scheduled for Q3 2025.

Situated on North America’s only navigable fjord, Port Saguenay provides cargo ships with year-round access to north-central Quebec. The natural deepwater port can accommodate vessels of up to 100,000 tons. Capitalizing on this strategic location, the port authority is now expanding its facilities to handle more cargo traffic.

The mobile harbor crane will run mainly on an external power supply, significantly reducing emissions compared to diesel-powered alternatives.

The ESP.6B comes equipped with an electric cable reel at the boom top to operate an electric hook rotator and spreaders. With these special features and its 125-tonne maximum lifting capacity, the crane can handle bulk materials—like de-icing salt and iron ore—as well as containers and general cargo.

This contract is part of Ecolifting, Konecranes’ vision to increase its beneficial environmental impact while reducing customers’ carbon footprints.