Subscribe
Search

Saguenay Port Authority Orders Konecranes Mobile Harbor Crane

March 26, 2025

Saguenay Port Authority in Quebec has ordered a Konecranes Gottwald ESP.6B Mobile Harbor Crane. Credit: Konecranes
Saguenay Port Authority in Quebec has ordered a Konecranes Gottwald ESP.6B Mobile Harbor Crane. Credit: Konecranes

The Saguenay Port Authority in Quebec has ordered a Konecranes Gottwald ESP.6B Mobile Harbor Crane for a new cargo handling system currently under development. The order was booked in Q1 2025, with handover scheduled for Q3 2025.

Situated on North America’s only navigable fjord, Port Saguenay provides cargo ships with year-round access to north-central Quebec. The natural deepwater port can accommodate vessels of up to 100,000 tons. Capitalizing on this strategic location, the port authority is now expanding its facilities to handle more cargo traffic.

The mobile harbor crane will run mainly on an external power supply, significantly reducing emissions compared to diesel-powered alternatives.

The ESP.6B comes equipped with an electric cable reel at the boom top to operate an electric hook rotator and spreaders. With these special features and its 125-tonne maximum lifting capacity, the crane can handle bulk materials—like de-icing salt and iron ore—as well as containers and general cargo.

This contract is part of Ecolifting, Konecranes’ vision to increase its beneficial environmental impact while reducing customers’ carbon footprints.

Crane Infrastructure Cargo Electric

Related Logistics News

Copyright Postmodern Studio/AdobeStock

Proposed Port Fees Could Choke U.S. Coal, Ag Exports
Chinese state oil companies are shying away from Russian oil this month. Credit: Adobe Stock/LT

Chinese Companies Shy Away From Russian Oil
(Credit: MOL)

MOL Acquires LBC Tank Terminals
© Val Traveller / Adobe Stock

CMA CGM Group Announces $20 Billion Investment in U.S.
In 1981, Reagan issued Executive Order 12322 to mandate that OMB review, prior to Congress, any federal or federally assisted land or water resources project proposal. Public Domain image from DVIDS

INLAND Insights: Time to Remedy Inefficiency in Executive...
Image courtesy BIMCO

Canada Crude Tanker Exports Up 59%

Interview

Interview: Martin Kröger, CEO, German Shipowners Association

Interview: Martin Kröger, CEO, German Shipowners Association

Insight

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis
Fernstrum

Video

MEGA INFRASTRUCTURE: Inside the Chickamauga Lock Upgrade Project

MEGA INFRASTRUCTURE: Inside the Chickamauga Lock Upgrade Project

Logistics News

Nigeria’s Refining Revolution is Reshaping West Africa’s Energy Landscape

Nigeria’s Refining Revolution is Reshaping West Africa’s Energy Landscape

Saguenay Port Authority Orders Konecranes Mobile Harbor Crane

Saguenay Port Authority Orders Konecranes Mobile Harbor Crane

One Year Ago Today: U.S. Maritime Industry Delivers in Wake of FSK Bridge Collapse

One Year Ago Today: U.S. Maritime Industry Delivers in Wake of FSK Bridge Collapse

UK Charts Course for Carbon Free Shipping

UK Charts Course for Carbon Free Shipping

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News

Syria purchased unknown quantity of wheat at tender, traders claim
Venture Global seeks authorization for Calcasieu Pass, TransCameron Projects
Greek sources claim that the Greek PM will meet Israel's Netanyahu on March 30 in Jerusalem.