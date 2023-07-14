Subscribe
KHI Gets Order for NYK's Sixth LPG Dual-fuel Very Large LPG/Ammonia Carrier

July 14, 2023

Image courtesy NYK
Image courtesy NYK

NYK ordered of its sixth liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) dual-fuel very large LPG / liquefied ammonia gas carrier (VLGC) from Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd. (KHI). The ship will be built at the KHI Sakaide Works shipyard and is set for delivery in 2026.

This vessel is the eighth in NYK's fleet of LPG-fueled LPG carriers and the sixth in a new type of vessel capable of carrying ammonia and thus flexibly responding to various trade patterns.

In addition to the LPG dual-fuel engine, the ship will have a shaft generator that can generate electricity during the voyage by using the rotation of the shaft that connects the main engine to the propeller. Since the diesel generator can be stopped during regular seagoing transit, realizing full navigation with LPG fuel will be possible except for the use of a small amount of pilot fuel as an ignition source.

  • Main Particulars
    Length overall / approx. 230m
    Breadth (molded) / 37.2m
    Depth (molded) / 21.90m
    Summer draft (molded) / 11.65m
    Tank capacity / approx. 86,700 cu. m.
