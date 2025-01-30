Subscribe
Search

Germany's Mosel River set to reopen after lock repairs

January 30, 2025

The Mosel River (c) Petrus / Adobestock
The Mosel River (c) Petrus / Adobestock

The Mosel river in western Germany could reopen to cargo shipping later this week as repairs to a damaged lock are making fast progress, navigation authorities said on Monday.

The river, an important transit route for grains and rapeseed between Germany and France, was closed to inland waterways shipping in December after an accident which damaged a lock at Mueden south of Koblenz.

New lock gates have now been installed and are being prepared for the first test vessel transits expected on Thursday to Friday, said a spokesperson for inland navigation agency WSA.

If all goes well, the river could be reopened to commercial shipping on Friday or Saturday, the spokesperson said.

European rapeseed futures rose in December after trading platform Euronext said it will suspend physical delivery to river ports in eastern France for the February contract, following the blockage of the Mosel.

Ports Infrastructure Port Infrastructure Coastal Inland Marine Casualties Inland Rivers

Related Logistics News

Bulk Carrier (c) woodpencil Adobestock

Baltic index extends fall to 23-month low
Illustration (Credit: Wallenius Wilhelmsen)

Wallenius Wilhelmsen Opens its Brunswick Terminal
(c) Superior Industries

Vantage Automation v7.2: Next-Level Control for Superior's...
(c) aishzwn / Adobestock

New GAO Report addresses Maritime Cargo Security

Baltic Index sags again, dragged down by capesize,...

WSP-Led Partnership Secures Baltimore Bridge Rebuilding...

Interview

Interview: Martin Kröger, CEO, German Shipowners Association

Interview: Martin Kröger, CEO, German Shipowners Association

Insight

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis

Video

MEGA INFRASTRUCTURE: Inside the Chickamauga Lock Upgrade Project

MEGA INFRASTRUCTURE: Inside the Chickamauga Lock Upgrade Project

Logistics News

Bionetix Launches BIO-ECO-WASH Probiotic Cleaner

Bionetix Launches BIO-ECO-WASH Probiotic Cleaner

Germany's Mosel River set to reopen after lock repairs

Germany's Mosel River set to reopen after lock repairs

HII Names Murphy as VP at Newport News Shipbuilding

HII Names Murphy as VP at Newport News Shipbuilding

Germany builds up LNG import terminals

Germany builds up LNG import terminals

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News

Morning Bid AMERICAS - Megacaps mixed with Fed pause; ECB cuts and GDP next
United States military deportation flight most likely cost more than first class
Pentagon probes crash by 'experienced' Black Hawk crew, stops flights