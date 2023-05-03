Gene Seroka Receives LA Award

Port of Los Angeles Executive Director Gene Seroka has received the esteemed Stanley T. Olafson Award from the Los Angeles Area Chamber of Commerce, recognizing his work in the world trade industry and leadership of the nation’s busiest container port.

Seroka accepted the award, one of the oldest and most prestigious chamber awards, at the 97th annual World Trade Week Conference in Downtown Los Angeles. Historically, the award honors individuals who have contributed above and beyond their job requirements to create a positive impact on the Southern California economy through international trade.

“Mr. Seroka has demonstrated a lifetime of achievement and is a driving force in Los Angeles’ economic global presence,” said Kenneth Wengrod, Vice President of Global Trade and Foreign Investment for the Los Angeles Area Chamber of Commerce. “He goes above and beyond the call of duty to expand world trade opportunities that ensures the competitiveness of the Los Angeles Port in the world market. His ability to navigate through turbulent times is based on extensive knowledge of the issues, a profound ability to listen to all sides and treating all stakeholders fairly and with respect.”

“This award is presented each year to a single individual. But in a larger sense, it is given in recognition to the spirit of this city,” Seroka said. “That spirit is the reason Los Angeles is the world’s third largest municipal economy. It’s the spirit of diversity that encompasses 400 different neighborhoods. The impact we make in each of those neighborhoods does not just make a difference locally. It makes a difference around the world.”

Seroka has worked in maritime and global trade for over three decades. He has led the Port of Los Angeles through unprecedented challenges and record-breaking success over the last nine years. His exemplary record, tireless advocacy to keep and grow good-paying jobs in the L.A. region, and deep understanding of supply chain issues continue to benefit the economic growth of the L.A. region and beyond.

While serving as Executive Director, Seroka has been appointed to serve on four federal committees to enhance the speed and efficiency of cargo movement and supply chain optimization, including the U.S. Department of Commerce Advisory Committee on Supply Chain Competitiveness, U.S. Maritime Administration Marine Transportation System National Advisory Committee, Federal Maritime Commission Supply Chain Innovation Team and U.S. Department of Transportation Bureau of Transportation’s former Port Performance Freight Statistics Working Group.

Seroka has been named one of the most influential people in Los Angeles by the Los Angeles Business Journal and featured on the LA500 list every year since 2016. The Containerization & Intermodal Institute named Seroka the 2021 recipient of the Connie Award, one the most coveted honors in the maritime industry. Also in 2021, the Inland Empire Economic Partnership honored Seroka with its Lifetime Achievement Award, recognizing decades of leadership and accomplishments in the supply chain, logistics and maritime industry. In 2020, Supply Chain Dive named Seroka Executive of the Year for his leadership throughout the pandemic.

The busiest seaport in the Western Hemisphere, the Port of Los Angeles is North America’s leading trade gateway and has ranked as the No. 1 container port in the United States for 23 consecutive years. In 2022, the Port facilitated $311 billion in trade and handled a total of 9.9 million container units, the second busiest calendar year in the Port’s 116-year history. San Pedro Bay port complex operations and commerce facilitate one in nine jobs across the Southern California counties of Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura.



