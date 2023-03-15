Subscribe
Search

UAE's Fujairah Needs to Step Up Investments for New Bunker Fuels -Execs

March 15, 2023

© moodboard / Adobe Stock
© moodboard / Adobe Stock

UAE's Fujairah must step up investments for storage and supply of new alternative fuels as these markets are still lacking traction at the world's third-largest bunkering hub despite the urgency for maritime decarbonization, industry executives said on Wednesday.

The maritime industry must seek out alternative fuels to meet carbon emission reduction targets set out by the U.N.'s International Maritime Organization, which include cutting carbon emissions by 40% from 2008 levels by 2030 and overall greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 50% by 2050.

Despite being a key bunkering port, Fujairah has been lagging behind ther hubs like Singapore and Rotterdam in gearing up for alternative fuel markets such as liquefied natural gas (LNG), biofuels and methanol.

Potential investments at Fujairah should involve repurposing tankage to accommodate these future fuels, said Law Say Huat, general manager at storage company Vopak Horizon Fujairah Terminals Ltd.

"There is a lot of development in terms of new energy, in terms of decarbonization in other hubs. We should not lose out in terms of that (at Fujairah)," Law told the Fujairah Bunkering and Fuel Oil Forum (FUJCON) 2023 on Wednesday.

However, there are hurdles when it comes to stepping up these investments, including a lack of collaboration.

"Probably the thing that is really missing is the engagement amongst registered stakeholders," said Nizamuddin Noorali, general manager at storage terminal company GTI Fujairah.

"Everybody's doing their own bit and in a bit of isolation... there is no central engagement whereby the value chain can be added to the extent of terminals," Noorali added.

Lack of digitalisation and transparency will also hinder adoption.

"If you look at a bunker operation today on offshore Fujairah and the way that it's being measured, quantities are still done manually," TFG Marine's head of bunkering Kenneth Dam said on the forum's sidelines, adding that such manual operations are more time-consuming, and more prone to human error.

In contrast, top bunker hub Singapore has stepped up efforts in digitalising bunkering operations, which helps to pave the way for new fuels, he added.

Unlike Singapore, spot supplies for these fuels have been slow to take off at Fujairah due to a lack of immediate demand, trade sources said on the sidelines of the forum, though supplies will have to kick off in the coming years.

By 2050, methanol and LNG are expected to take the top market share of alternative bunker fuels at Fujairah, followed by biofuels and ammonia, showed results of an online poll at the FUJCON forum.

"I would hope that two years from now, when we are back here in Fujairah (for the next FUJCON), we are no longer just talking about being able to deliver LNG bunkers, but that we actually have the capability," industry coalition SEA-LNG's chairman Peter Keller told the forum.

Fujairah is poised to remain as one of the world's largest bunkering hubs. The port had a record year of oil-handling volumes in 2022 and is expected to register robust demand for storage going forward.


(Reuters - Reporting by Jeslyn Lerh; Editing by Angus MacSwan)

Ports Bunkering Middle East.Alternative Fuels

Related Logistics News

(L-R) Olly Cass, Dogger Bank Project Director; Pat Hay, Mayor of South Tyneside; Mark Halliday, Dogger Bank Operations Director; Tracey Dixon, South Tyneside Council Leader; Pål Eitrheim, EVP Renewables Equinor (Photo: Dave Bell / Equinor ASA)

Operations and Maintenance Base for World's Largest...
(Photo: Dongara Marine)

Fremantle Ports Orders New Pilot Boats
© Fokke Baarssen / Adobe Stock

Offshore Wind Hub Planned at Avondale Global Gateway in...
© TOimages / Adobe Stock

Enbridge to Buy US Gulf Coast Gas Storage Facility

Konecranes to Deliver Mobile Harbor Crane to Guyana
(File photo: Freeport LNG)

Fire-damaged Freeport LNG Receives Approval for Partial...


Trending Logistics News

© ake1150 / Adobe Stock

Zero-emission Port Vehicles Key to Decarbonization
Technology
(Photo: PSA Jurong Island Terminal)

PSA Jurong Island Terminal Reports Record Container...
Cargo

Interview

Interview: Harry Stewart, President & CEO, The Dutra Group

Interview: Harry Stewart, President & CEO, The Dutra Group

Insight

World Trade Boom Keeps De-globalization at Bay

World Trade Boom Keeps De-globalization at Bay

Video

DP World to Install Innovative BOXBAY Container Storage System in Busan

DP World to Install Innovative BOXBAY Container Storage System in Busan

Logistics News

UAE's Fujairah Needs to Step Up Investments for New Bunker Fuels -Execs

UAE's Fujairah Needs to Step Up Investments for New Bunker Fuels -Execs

Hybrid RTG Retrofit for Baltic Hub

Hybrid RTG Retrofit for Baltic Hub

Can Ukraine's Grain Corridor Ease the Global Food Crisis?

Can Ukraine's Grain Corridor Ease the Global Food Crisis?

First Car Carrier Bunkered with LNG in Singapore

First Car Carrier Bunkered with LNG in Singapore

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News